Summer House's Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Are Looking for a Fall Wedding Date

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have been engaged for over a year, and they promise they’re planning on walking down the aisle sometime soon.

“We’re still getting married,” the Summer House stars tell PEOPLE on Saturday at Bravo’s fan convention BravoCon.

When the two got engaged in September, they had just moved into their new house and started their business together — two major milestones that put a hurdle into the couple’s plans.

“We didn’t have any furniture!” Cooke, 37, says. “We were eating food and sitting on the floor, a year ago today. So planning for a wedding? There was no time for that. We had to put it on hold.

Another issue? The size of their impending wedding.

“It’s inevitable that it’s going to be a big wedding,” Batula says. “With our family and family friends, we’re at 140 people. So it has to be big.”

“You’d think there are tons of large venues in the New York area, but second you go over 200 people, it’s dramatically reduced,” Cooke adds. “That’s one of the things that were a big surprise for us. How small the funnel gets. So we had one venue fall through and the net thing you know, it’s summer and our weekends are spent in the Hamptons.”

Image zoom Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Despite it all, Cooke and Batula have a good idea when the wedding’s going to happen.

“I’ve always wanted a fall wedding, so probably this fall, in September,” Batula says. “Summer is tough, just because it’s hot. You never know if it’s going to rain or if it’s going to be 110 degrees.”

“I’ve always wanted a fall wedding too,” Cooke says. “When I got down on one knee, I was like, I wanted to marry her in the fall. I’m from New Hampshire, she’s from New Jersey. We love the fall.”

And though they still have a lot to plan, they know one thing: they’re not going to have a large wedding party.

“I’m not a fan of the bride and groom and then 100 of their closest friends on each side of them in the pictures,’ Batula says. “So they will probably be small.”

“It’s also really hard to narrow it down,” Cooke continues. “I have two brothers and a future brother-in-law so I’m already up at three. My brother did an unconventional wedding where he didn’t have a wedding party.”

“We will, though,” Batula insists. “We haven’t asked anyone yet, but maybe you’ll see some familiar faces.”

Image zoom Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Cooke and Batula’s wedding struggles will be documented on season 4 of Summer House, which premieres Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

They’ll both be back alongside returning cast members Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Paige DeSorbo, and Hannah Berner, as well as new roommates Luke Gulbranson and Jules Daoud.

Former Summer House stars Danielle Olivera and Jordan Verroi will return as friends.

Image zoom

BravoCon is running through Sunday across three venues in the Big Apple: The Manhattan Center (311 W 34th St), Skylight Modern (537 W 27th St) and Union West (535 W 28th St).

A total of 88 Bravolebrities are said to be in attendance total. More than 50 live events are on the docket, including performances, insider panels, podcasts, dining experiences, photo opportunities and a Bravo bazaar marketplace. (A full breakdown of events is available at BravoCon2019.com.)

For those wanting a trip down memory lane, there will be a Real Housewives museum with more than a decade’s worth of behind-the-scenes photos, reunion dresses and show memorabilia.

The weekend will close out with a live performance of Luann de Lesseps‘ hit Countess and Friends cabaret show on Sunday.