Summer House's Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula Get Married in Outdoor Ceremony

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are officially married!

The Summer House stars tied the knot during an outdoor ceremony at Batula's home in New Jersey on Saturday.

The two exchanged vows in front of several of their Summer House costars, including Paige DeSorbo and Carl Radke, who served as a bridesmaid and groomsman, respectively.

The New York Post's Page Six reported that Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera, Luke Gulbranson, and Ciara Miller were also in attendance, as well as former Summer House star Everett Weston and Southern Charm cast members Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.

On her Instagram Story, Batula, 30, reposted a selection of photos and videos shot from the nuptials by attendees at the event. In one video, she and Cooke, 39, can be seen walking hand in hand with one another after saying "I do." They similarly hold hands as they enter their reception in another post.

In another reposted shot, Batula is seen smiling wide and posing in her stunning white dress.

The couple, who are also partners at their sparkling hard tea company, Loverboy, got engaged in 2018. Their relationship has been a focal point on the hit Bravo show, following the romance through all of its ups and downs.

Cooke and Batula were originally set to tie the knot in September 2020 but had to postpone the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were literally getting ready to drop our 'Save the Dates' in the mail when lockdown hit," Cooke previously told PEOPLE. "Like a lot of couples, we were going back and forth as to what we should do."

But despite having to delay their wedding, the couple said isolating together in their New York City apartment during the start of the lockdown last year had a positive effect on their relationship.