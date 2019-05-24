Summer House: Paige Desorbo Furious After Kyle Cooke Accuses Her of Leading Carl Radke on

Kyle Cooke is already on thin ice — and it may be about to crack.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode of Summer House, the crew is soaking up the Hamptons sun with their Vanderpump Rules visitors when Cooke brings up an argument from the night before.

“I got thrown under the bus for insinuating that Paige was leading Carl on,” he says.

Within seconds, several people point out that he didn’t insinuate it — he actually said it, verbatim — and Cooke interrupts to claim he has “newfound knowledge” on the situation. Carl Radke tries to stop him, but Paige Desorbo is all ears.

“Let me just preface this by saying I love you,” Cooke says to Desorbo. “But you definitely have said [to Carl], multiple times, ‘I want to f— you.’ “

Cooke’s then-girlfriend, now-fiancé Amanda Batula immediately jumps to her friend’s defense, as does Hannah Berner.

“What’s your definition of leading someone on?” Berner demands.

“Uh, grinding on his d— saying, ‘F— me,’ ” Cooke says.

“I never said that!” Desorbo says, clearly outraged.

“Alright, then he’s lying to me,” Cooke says.

“I’m not lying,” Radke chimes in.

Desorbo is furious: “First of all, I never said that,” she says. “And if I said it, I was tequilas in and we were in a club and whatever. Don’t say things [when] you have no idea what you’re talking about.”

Not to mention, Cooke’s record certainly isn’t squeaky clean.

“Kyle, the fact that you’re coming at me right now — you cheated on your girlfriend,” she reminds him.

“I don’t have to f— every guy that I meet!” she fumes. “Flirting and leading on are two very different things.”

“You’re denying it because you’re in public,” Cooke says. “It’s cool.”

At the end of the day, it’s obvious that Cooke hasn’t done Carlito any favors.

“You’re f—ing killing me,” Radke says.

Summer House airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.