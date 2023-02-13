'Summer House' : Kyle 'Can Hardly Recognize' Carl, Who Admits Bromance Has Been 'Rocky' Since Lindsay Rekindling

Not everyone in the Summer House appears to be happy about Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's rekindled relationship.

As Monday's season 7 premiere revealed, the costars' new romance has the whole house on edge. Carl, 38, and Lindsay, 36, had a short-lived romance during the show's fourth season, but decided they were better off as friends — that is until sparks flew again at a prom-themed party last season.

Returning members Paige DeSorbo and Amanda Batula, as well as newcomers Gabby Prescod and Samantha Feder, noted the energy shift in the house after food blogger Mya Allen spoke to Carl about Lindsay, telling him that Lindsay claimed she was "not respectful of their relationship."

Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

"Last night, there was an underlying tension with Maya, Carl and Lindsay that kind of just washed over the whole night," Paige, 30, told the group the morning after their first night in the house.

"It was very present. It felt like once they came into the house, everyone tensed up a little bit," Gabby said of the couple.

"I think Kyle might be a little sad he lost his buddy," added Amanda, 31, referencing Kyle Cooke's friendship with Carl.

However, Carl felt as if he and Kyle already spent enough time together.

"I love Kyle to death, but we work together. We spend a lot of time with each other, and to be honest, lately it's been a little rocky. Still trying to figure out if Loverboy is for me," Carl said in a confessional, referring to the beverage brand founded by Kyle.

Kyle Cooke. Bravo

Kyle also sensed his friend's apathy for work based on his recent performance, telling cameras: "Working with your best friend is challenging. The irony here is it's never been challenging up until recently."

"Carl has been checked out. Obviously there's a new influence in his life," the Loverboy founder continued, pointing fingers towards Lindsay.

Later, at a Hamptons club pool party, Kyle and Mya, 30, discussed how their costars' romance had affected the rest of the house.

"These are two of my best friends dating. You think I'd be jumping up and down," Kyle told Mya, who replied, "The mood's impacted by all of this."

Maya Allen. Bravo

"I thought I was going crazy because I'm overthinking everything. The guy just officiated my wedding, and I can hardly recognize him," Kyle said of Carl. "I'm so scared to death to talk to him. That's why I'm avoiding him. I actually want Carl and Lindsay to be amazing together. I don't want him to be like, I don't support him and Lindsay."

"Because he's very defensive now," Maya added, as Kyle responded, "Well, I think there's someone in his ear."

As fans of the Bravo show know, the drama won't keep Carl and Lindsay down. The pair go on to get engaged and have since moved in together in New York City — but not without their costars commenting on how fast the couple's relationship is moving, as shown in the season 7 trailer.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.