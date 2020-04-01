Summer House's Hannah Berner Gives an Update on Luke Gulbranson and Her 'Complicated' Love Life

Image zoom Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo (2)

When Luke Gulbranson strolled into her Hamptons share house last year, Hannah Berner had one thought: “F—.”

A relentless, flirty banter between the comedian and her new Summer House costar ensued, and Berner, 28, says she was actually somewhat surprised by their chemistry.

“Kyle [Cooke] did not tell me that he was bringing him,” she tells PEOPLE. “And I had my summer planned out, I had a boy toy, and then Luke walked in. But also, I didn’t think that he would take such a liking to me.”

He pursued her doggedly from the get-go, and after a few weeks, they finally kissed. So when Gulbranson, 36, casually let it slip that he had started seeing someone else, Berner was, in her own words, “shook.”

“I was flabbergasted. I literally was questioning everything — I was like, ‘Who is this man? Does he have a family in Minnesota that I don’t know about?'” she says. “It really threw me for a loop.”

“At the end of the day, I was always taught not to let men distract me. And once you feel like a guy is making you question your sanity, it’s not right,” she continues, adding with a laugh, “Also, I joke, but I’m Sicilian and we cut people out of our lives real quick.”

But it’s safe to say he’s not out of the picture for good. We’ll have to stay tuned for the rest of the season to find out how things unfold between the two, and even Berner admits it’s “complicated.”

“I think my dating life has gotten way more complicated from the show. And I think that especially having Luke in my life is complicated,” she says. “Luke and I, after we watched the last episode, we went on FaceTime and fought with each other about what happened. We literally re-hashed the whole fight.”

“Even though we had a miscommunication, and I think he was trying to play games with me, we can’t help but like each other as people,” she continues. “At the end of that night, we were sitting next to each other, eating pizza. We just gravitate towards each other and I think my thing is figuring out: Who is this guy in my life? Because I think you have a lot of loves in your life, and you have to decide, is he marriage material, is he boy toy material, is he friend material?”

Berner says she’s glad last week’s episode showed a different side to her, one where she “wasn’t 100 percent in control.” The Bravo star loves to explore how people deal with adversity and hosts a “mental health comedy” podcast with over one million listens, Berning in Hell, on which she interviews people about their demons, insecurities, fears and anxieties.

She also does standup and says her “ultimate goal” would be her own Netflix special.

“I did 10 minutes of standup and I really fell in love with it. Then I got up to 20 minutes, and now I’m at around 50 minutes,” she says. “The reality show isn’t my creative outlet, and I need a creative outlet. Standup has been that for me. I realized that I love being in front of an audience and I also love to write.”



Berner actually just launched a tour last month, though it’s since been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. But in the meantime, she’s still directing, editing and acting in a steady stream of videos on Instagram.

“I’m lucky to still be creating content for people to try to make them laugh,” she says. “Because I think laughter is the best medicine during such a weird time like this.”



As for how the pandemic might affect production on a new season of Summer House?

“We don’t even know if we’re renewed yet,” Berner says. “So keep watching and hopefully we’ll get renewed! As of right now, there are no updates as of yet in terms of production or timing. But we’re crossing our fingers.”

Summer House airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.