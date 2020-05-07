The Bravo stars finally addressed the status of their relationship on Wednesday night's reunion

Summer House 's Hannah Berner and Luke Gulbranson 'Love' Each Other — but Aren't Together

So was it just a summer fling after all?

After a season full of flirty banter and plenty of will-they-won't-they moments, Summer House's Hannah Berner and Luke Gulbranson gave an update on where their relationship stands.

Wednesday night's season finale ended with the two seemingly together and planning a trip back to the former hockey player's hometown. But things fizzled out after that, Gulbranson said during the reunion on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"I feel like things kind of trailed off, but not trailed off in a bad way," he said. "She didn't come to Minnesota, but that doesn't mean that she won't ever come to Minnesota — I'd love to have her come to Minnesota. I love Hannah and I genuinely care a lot about her."

But when asked if he was "in love" with Berner, Gulbranson said he was not.

"In love and love are two different things," he explained.

Berner, 28, wasn't quite so affectionate.

"I think there's a difference between chemistry and compatibility," she said, adding that she eventually became "bored" of the largely non-physical relationship. "I love him, I care about him, I think he's a great person, but I don't know if I could trust him as boyfriend material."

During the season, Gulbranson, 36, revealed that he was seeing other people — all while actively pursuing Berner.

"I can't be worried about my man messing with other women all the time," she said during the reunion. "I can't do it."

Berner previously opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with Gulbranson, saying that while they have their difficulties, the two can't help but "gravitate" toward each other.

"Even though we had a miscommunication, and I think he was trying to play games with me, we can't help but like each other as people," she said. "We just gravitate towards each other and I think my thing is figuring out: Who is this guy in my life? Because I think you have a lot of loves in your life, and you have to decide, is he marriage material, is he boy toy material, is he friend material?"