Summer House's Hannah Berner Engaged to Boyfriend Des Bishop: 'When You Know, You Know'

Hannah Berner is an engaged woman!

The Summer House star said "yes" to boyfriend Des Bishop after a whirlwind romance, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. The Irish comedian popped the question on Valentine's Day.

"We're very excited," Berner tells PEOPLE. "It all happened so fast, but when you know, you know."

For the proposal, Bishop, 45, surprised Berner, 29, with a special call-back to the start of their relationship.

"When we first started dating, Des would send me this really funny video, singing videos, that would make me laugh," says the Bravo's Chat Room host. "On Valentine's Day, I woke up and I had a video of him singing, which I hadn't gotten since the summer. And then it ends with him being like, 'I have a surprise for you.' "

Berner says she turned to find Bishop on one knee.

"I'm in bed with my Invisalign on, and my breath is terrible," she jokes. "And he's just kneeling on the side, and then he just pulls out the ring. I think I just made weird crying noises."

Berner and Bishop began dating in July after he reached out to her on Instagram. The couple say they had an immediate connection.

"I was fairly certain fairly quickly that Hannah was the one for me," says Bishop. "When I met her the first time, my immediate thought was not only is she beautiful, but I just want to spend all the time with her because she's so much fun."

"He lets me be me, and we laugh together. I make him laugh, and he makes me laugh," adds Berner. "I really just fell in love with how his mind works. And I really listen to his advice, and I really just respect him."

As for the ring? Berner says her new fiancé nailed it. Bishop presented Berner with a round, brilliant stone sitting on an 18-carat yellow gold band.

"It's just perfect because I can wear it with my sweats. I can wear it more dressed up," she says. "And I feel like it's, as my friends would say, very me."

And the couple, who met and got engaged amid a global pandemic, don't plan on slowing down anytime soon.