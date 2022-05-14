Summer House Alum Hannah Berner and Comedian Des Bishop Marry in Hamptons Beach Wedding

Hannah Berner and Des Bishop tied the knot on a beach in West Hampton on Friday

Hannah Berner was back in the Hamptons on Friday — this time in a wedding dress!

The Summer House alum wed Irish comedian Des Bishop in an intimate afternoon ceremony at Westhampton Beach attended by close family and friends.

Both bride and groom looked "so in love and so happy" as they exchanged wedding vows and kisses in the ceremony, a source on the scene tells PEOPLE.

She wore a white gown with spaghetti straps, a sweetheart neckline, lace bodice, and floor-length white skirt and train — detailed with buttons down the back. She accessorized the look with white drop earrings, white shoes, and a simple veil. It was just one of four outfits Berner planned for the wedding weekend, which were styled by Britt Theodora, who counts Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson among her celebrity clients.

Down the aisle, Berner carried a bouquet of colorful flowers. Bishop rocked a classic dark navy tux, which he paired with a white shirt, a black bowtie, and black shoes.

The happy couple had their first dance to Alicia Keys 2003 hit, "If I Ain't Got You."

Their wedding turned out to be a Bravo affair, with Berner's Summer House costar and Giggly Squad podcast co-host Paige DeSorbo attending alongside her boyfriend, Southern Charm star Craig Conover.

Berner, 30, and Bishop, 45, announced their engagement with PEOPLE exclusively in March 2021.

The pair began dating in July 2020 after he reached out to her on Instagram. He popped the question that Valentine's Day with a round, brilliant stone sitting on an 18-carat yellow gold band.

"We're very excited," Berner told PEOPLE at the time. "It all happened so fast, but when you know, you know."

The couple said they had an immediate connection. "I was fairly certain fairly quickly that Hannah was the one for me," Bishop shared. "When I met her the first time, my immediate thought was not only is she beautiful, but I just want to spend all the time with her because she's so much fun."

"He lets me be me, and we laugh together. I make him laugh, and he makes me laugh," added Berner. "I really just fell in love with how his mind works. And I really listen to his advice, and I really just respect him."

Hannah Berner engaged Credit: Hannah Berner

Summer House premiered on Bravo in 2017. The series follows a group of friends who share a summer house in the Hamptons.

Berner joined the series in season 3 and left after season 5 — just as she and Bishop's relationship was beginning. She was one of the hosts of Bravo's short-lived Chat Room show.

"This past year has been one of the most important in my life for self reflection, love, and learning a lot of s---. I've welcomed new career ventures, challenges and obstacles, and opportunities for growth," she wrote on Instagram in May 2021, upon her Summer House exit. "As we climb out of the emotional trenches of 2020, I look forward to an exciting summer, but with mixed emotions I'm announcing I won't be spending it living in the summer house."

