Summer House's Hannah Berner Apologizes for Insensitive Mental Health Remarks: 'I Hear You'

"I consider myself to be a very fierce advocate for mental health awareness, and I understand that I crossed the line," the Bravo star said

Hannah Berner is apologizing for past comments she made about a costar's mental health.

"I've recently been made aware of some talk online regarding comments I made on a podcast two years ago referencing suicide ideation and I want to apologize for my insensitivity regarding such a serious topic," Berner, 29, captioned the post. "I consider myself to be a very fierce advocate for mental health awareness, and I understand that I crossed the line. To everyone who has brought this to my attention, I want you to know that I hear you, and I am sorry."

"Being candid about my own mental health and hearing from all of you has taught me the importance of acknowledging pain, shame, and struggles. I've experienced my fair share of all three (especially recently), but one of the many things that [my] Berning in Hell [podcast] has taught me is that even when we are going through hell, it won't last forever. Tough times are intense learning opportunities, and the adversity we face ultimately makes us stronger," she continued.

The Bravo star said her work in mental health advocacy is "so important" to her, and a big part of why she launched her Berning in Hell podcast.

"I know I've spoken publicly about my journey with depression and anxiety before, but when I first started the Berning in Hell podcast over 3 years ago, I was committed to creating a community devoted to having candid, inclusive conversations about mental health," she wrote.

"I wanted to understand more about what makes us all human at the end of the day and I wanted to do it with light and humor," she continued. "I've laughed and cried along with you all over the course of hundreds of episodes as we talked about eating disorders, grief, panic attacks, sexual assault, body dysmorphia, self-harm, miscarriages, heartbreak, bullying, PTSD, and more."

She concluded her post with the contact information for a confidential support line for anyone struggling with mental health.

During Berner's appearance on Puddles with Andrew Collin last year, the comedian recalled a moment in her relationship with Gulbranson, 36, whom she had an on-and-off fling with at the time. "They're like, 'You're stronger than this, don't let this girl ruin your life. You're going to kill yourself because of an ex?'" Berner said, adding that Gulbranson just "wanted attention" and that she instead asked him whether he wanted to have sex.

One of Berner's podcast sponsors, the online counseling platform Better Help, confirmed via Twitter on Monday that they had ended their working relationship with the reality star.

"We have ended our partnership with Hannah and no longer sponsor her podcast," the organization wrote while responding to a fan's complaint. "Thanks again for wanting to ensure that our partners have the same mental health values that we do!"

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.