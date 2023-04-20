'Summer House' 's Everett Weston Marries Courtney Cavanagh at a Castle in Ireland

Several of the Bravo alum's Summer House castmates joined to support him as he exchanged vows with Courtney Cavanagh at the Dromoland Castle Hotel on Thursday

By Emily Strohm
Published on April 20, 2023 06:04 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqTpwArLItV/?hl=en Verified Can’t believe I get to marry the girl of my dreams in less than one month! ❤️ #ireland #wedding #cliffsofmoher
Photo: Everett Scott Weston/Instagram

Summer House's Everett Weston is married!

The former Bravo star exchanged vows with Courtney Cavanagh at Dromoland Castle Hotel in Ireland on Thursday.

Plenty of Weston's friends and former castmates attended the nuptials, including his ex Lindsay Hubbard who shared a photo of the bride and groom on her Instagram.

"Celebrating Love & Friendship in Ireland," Hubbard, 36, captioned a photo with Weston, Cavanaugh and her fiancé Carl Radke.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrRUQELsFWm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Celebrating Love & friendship in Ireland 💕 1h
Lindsay Hubbard/Instagram

On the day of the ceremony, Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula both shared videos and photos of the idyllic castle grounds on their Instagram Story.

Batula, 31, shared an image of the couple's altar, writing that it was "the most beautiful day for a wedding."

And shortly before the newlyweds said "I do," Weston posted a behind-the-scenes video with his groomsmen — Cooke, 40, and Radke, 38, among them — as he said, "Let's go!"

Hubbard also gave a glimpse into the pre-wedding festivities on her Instagram Story.

She shared one photo of a welcome dinner and drinks at Durty Nelly's Bunnratty and tagged Batula, Cooke and Radke.

In another video taken en route to the ceremony, Hubbard said her friend–turned–love: "It's wedding day! Babes how are you feeling? You look very handsome."

Radke, 38, told his fiancée, "Thank you. You look beautiful."

And though the couple had a startling run-in with a spider just hours before, Hubbard revived her celebratory spirit. "We're here now and were very excited," she said. "Oh what a great day to get married!"

Weeks before his wedding, Weston shared his excitement for his and Cavanagh's big day.

"Can't believe I get to marry the girl of my dreams in less than one month!❤️ #ireland #wedding #cliffsofmoher," he posted March 27.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
albie manzo, Chelsea DeMonaco
'RHONJ' Alum Albie Manzo Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Chelsea DeMonaco: 'An Unforgettable Night'
Vinny Tortorella and Angelina Pivarnick attend the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Premiere on February 07, 2023 in Fort Lee, New Jersey.
'Jersey Shore' : Angelina's Boyfriend Vinny Is Planning to Propose — and She Has No Idea! (Exclusive)
Scheana Shay, Raquel Leviss
Scheana Shay Admits She 'Obviously' Asked Husband Brock Davies If He Also Cheated with Raquel Leviss
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Unknowingly Joked About a 'Throuple' with Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss amid Their Affair
Ray Romano (R) and Anna Romano attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Ray Romano's Wife? All About Anna Romano
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Signs of Sandoval and Raquel's Affair, Including 1 A.M. Dirty Dancing, Emerge on 'VPR' : 'Where's Ariana?'
US actor Ray Romano (L) and his daughter Alexandra Romano attend the screening of "Somewhere In Queens" at Metrograph in New York on April 17, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Ray Romano's Daughter Ally Is Engaged — Here's How He Found Out!
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Joshua Jackson Reveals What Would've Caused Him and Jodie Turner-Smith to Have 'Torrid Affair' Years Ago
Marques Houston and Miya Dickey
Who Is Marques Houston's Wife? All About Miya Houston
Matt and Caryn's engagement from TLC's Little People Big World
'Little People, Big World' 's Matt Roloff Is Engaged to Caryn Chandler: 'She Said Yes!'
Christine Brown boyfriend David
Who Is Christine Brown's Fiancé? All About David Woolley
MAFS' Chris Says It's Not Right Time to Say L Word — but Wife Wants Him to Say It First
'Married at First Sight' 's Nicole Demands More 'Pep' from Chris While Figuring Out Living Arrangements
Melissa Gorga, Antonia Gorga, Teresa Giudice
'RHONJ' : Teresa Is Accused of 'Blaming' Niece Antonia for Feud with Gorgas Who Don't 'Belong' at Her Wedding
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of "Vanderpump Rules" attend Kyle Chan's Retail Store Opening at Kyle Chan Design on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Sandoval Says He's 'Really Happy' for Ex Ariana Madix After She Was Seen Kissing New Man at Coachella
Bob Newhart and wife Ginnie during "Elf" New York City Premiere at Loews Astor Plaza in New York City, New York, United States
Who Is Bob Newhart's Wife? All About Ginnie Newhart
Say Yes to the Dress Star Dorothy Silver Is Engaged! ‘I Never Thought I Would Be Getting Married’
'Say Yes to the Dress' Star Dorothy Silver Is Engaged! 'I Never Thought I Would Be Getting Married' (Exclusive)