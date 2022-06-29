More Life, Less Stars: Summer House Drops 3 Cast Members Ahead of Season 7

Though filming for a new season is imminent, Bravo has not yet made an official casting announcement

There are some changes coming to the next season of Summer House!

PEOPLE has confirmed that the Bravo reality show will be saying goodbye to cast members Luke Gulbranson, Andrea Denver and Alex Wach ahead of season 7.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Denver, 31, appeared on the show for the first time last season following his appearance on the show's Winter House spin-off, and it was previously announced that the Italian model would not be returning for season 2 of that spin-off either.

Wach, 31, made his first appearance in the franchise during season 6 well when he joined the group along with other newcomer Mya Allen.

Luke Gulbranson, Andrea Denver, Alex Wach Luke Gulbranson, Andrea Denver and Alex Wach | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty (2); Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Gulbranson, who appeared on the show for multiple seasons, jumped on Instagram Live Tuesday to share the news saying he wanted to "address the elephant in the room."

"I'm not going to be on Summer House this year," said the 38-year-old model, actor and hockey coach.

He continued by sharing that he is "extremely thankful" for the three years he was on the show.

"I'm extremely bummed I'm not going to be able to spend the summer with them, it breaks my heart but I know they'll have a good time," he said of his Summer House cast mates who are reconvening in the Hamptons this summer.

Summer House Cast Summer House reunion | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

The reality show star said he "can't answer the 'why'" of his departure and is "not going to get into details," but he did admit that he would have "loved to have been a part of it." He added that he plants to stay in touch with his old cast mates

Proving that point, Denver briefly joined him on Instagram Live — but did not share anything about his own departure.

While Wach did not address the situation directly, he shared a post on Instagram Tuesday saying that life had thrown him a "curve ball."

"At first I didn't handle it in the best way, shutting myself in physically and emotionally," he wrote in a caption accompanying a photo of himself carrying a barbell.

He continued, "After a few weeks with some help from some friends, I'm learning to take some time to self reflect and take a step back, something extremely hard to do living within the NYC hustle and bustle lifestyle."