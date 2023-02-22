'Summer House' Star Danielle Olivera and Boyfriend Robert Sieber Break Up After 2 Years Dating

"It's just sad, honestly, that we couldn't figure it out," the Bravo personality tells PEOPLE of her breakup

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on February 22, 2023 03:17 PM
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19019 -- Pictured: (l-r) Robert Sieber, Danielle Olivera -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Robert Sieber and Danielle Olivera. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Summer House's Danielle Olivera romance with chef Robert Sieber has simmered.

The reality star, 34, confirms to PEOPLE that she and and the culinary director have gone their separate ways, something that fans have speculated after noticing he unfollowed her on Instagram.

"We broke up towards the end of last year," says Olivera, who last appeared with Sieber at BravoCon 2022 in October. "It just wasn't working out. You know, it sucks because there's no animosity. It's just sad, honestly, that we couldn't figure it out."

Olivera went on to explain that she still considers Seiber "a great person" despite their split. She even still keeps photos of him on her grid, as does he.

"I have so much respect for him, but the relationship side, I was becoming unhappy in it," notes Olivera. "And expressing that unhappiness didn't work in my favor."

She points to managing their romance with their careers a contributing factor to their break — something that initially wasn't a problem when they first met, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That was the best time, when he didn't have work!" Olivera recalls to PEOPLE. "I really loved spending a lot of time with him and he's a chef, and it's difficult to date a chef in general, but to date a chef that travels for his job, it takes a toll. And I'm not the easiest either. I expect a lot, and so those two things just didn't work out."

The entrepreneur admitted she almost turned Sieber down when he first slid into her DMs in July 2020.

"Because at that point, it was … I met him July 9th and we were going to start filming 'Pandemic House' like maybe three weeks after that," Olivera told Yahoo's In The Know of Summer House's pandemic season. "We got the green light. And so I didn't want to put him through that. So I literally met him, I thought he was great, but I was like I can't, there's too much going on in my life, this is not the right time."

RELATED VIDEO: Lindsay Hubbard Reveals She and Carl Radke Are Moving in Together: 'New Chapter'

But Sieber "was very persistent," Olivera explained. "And he was like, let's just hang out and see if there's something. And so he knew about the show as soon as we met. And he seemed okay with it. He was like, 'I've never watched it before, but I'm probably going to binge it.' I'm like, 'Please don't.'"

When Olivera and Sieber returned for season 6 of Summer House, she agreed to move with him to Charleston, South Carolina, where he planned to take the next step in his career. But the job down south didn't pan out, so Olivera and Sieber moved in together in New York City while he also worked at a restaurant in Aspen, Colorado.

After filming season 7, Olivera and Sieber spent time together in Montauk, New York.

"We have such a good balance, so it doesn't ever feel public — because once it does, you might do stuff in the relationship that isn't authentic to the relationship," Olivera told The List in July 2022. "You might be doing it for other people versus yourselves. I like that even though we're out there, we still maintain this bubble."

In the wake of the breakup, Olivera, who has also fallen out with former BFFs Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, has been leaning on her other Summer House costars.

"If there's anything good that came out of all of this, it's that I've never been closer to the rest of my castmates," she tells PEOPLE. "They really came through for me to this day, even with the Robert stuff. It's a lot and so it kind of tested what I felt about each one of them, really, and now I know that there's friendships there. I might not be close with every single one of them, but each of us have our own friendships and it feels really, really good."

Summer House airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

