'Summer House' : Danielle Ices Out Lindsay for a Week After Huge Fight and Digs That She's Living in Her 'Shadow'

It looks like the beginning of the end for Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera's friendship.

Monday's episode of Summer House picked up from last week's argument between Lindsay, 36, and Danielle, 34, about the former curbing her alcohol intake for her partner Carl Radke, despite wanting to drink more.

"Danielle, you're always hard on me. You've been getting hard on me," Lindsay told the entrepreneur.

"I'm sorry, if your best friend is not being hard on you, then she shouldn't be your best friend," responded Danielle.

However, Lindsay argued: "There's a difference between being hard on me when you're pushing me to be a better person."

"I am pushing you [to be a] better friend to me. I don't know what the f--- it is," Danielle admitted, which Lindsay asserted, "That's a different situation."

In a confessional, Lindsay explained, "There is a compromise that goes with being in a relationship. And I think I'm just doing the best that I can to support Carl but also I'm here to have fun like I do every other summer."

Jeff Kravitz/Getty; Santiago Felipe/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Throwing slight shade at Danielle's relationship with Robert Sieber, Lindsay continued, "Danielle is in a relationship that she kind of operates socially as if she's single because unfortunately, her boyfriend is nowhere to be found."

At their girls' night out dinner, newcomer Gabby Prescod asked Lindsay, "Is the first time that you've heard this from her?"

Lindsay said, "Yes, in a group setting. Girls night didn't turn out exactly how I wanted. I was just really hoping for like a good bonding moment with all the girls."

Annoyed, Danielle then tried to disengage from the conversation, speaking over Lindsay, "We'll talk about it another f---ing time them. Let's have a good time."

Back at the house, Paige DeSorbo and Amanda Batula checked in with Danielle after the big blowout, with the fashion influencer even complimenting the entrepreneur.

"Danielle, it's so nice to see your natural personality just f---ing shine. And I feel like [Lindsay] almost doesn't let [you] shine," Paige, 30, said.

But despite Paige's glowing praise, Danielle shared, "I'm just so upset right now." Jokingly, she said, "Who wants another 'Paige is right?' No one!"

After the girls settled down for their fit of laughter, Danielle continued, "The bad part is I think Lindsay knows it too."

"Does she dull your shine?" Amanda, 30, asked her. Danielle replied, "No, I think in a lot of ways..." Paige then finished her sentenced for her: "She takes you for granted a little?"

"I'm always gonna have her back," Danielle added.

"But also you're like, the background. You're like the supporting character to her. That's how you are in your relationship," Amanda told Danielle.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

However, Danielle wasn't mad at that comment. "In my life, I'm like the main, but in my friendships, I'm down for supporting," she said.

"Yeah, when they need it. Not all the time," Paige asserted.

"But now she doesn't need it because she has another guy," Danielle claimed, referring to Carl.

The morning after, Gabby asked Lindsay if she cleared the air with Danielle yet but Lindsay responded, "I don't even know if today's the day to do that."

Gabby then gave her opinion: "The message for me was that like, she was just upset about the state of your friendship."

"I'm happy to take responsibility for half, but the other half, it's like, 'OK, why don't you make a trip into the city and we can hang out?'" Lindsay said.

"I never questioned you when you moved in with your boyfriend after knowing him for two months. I didn't question her when she quit her corporate job to go start her passion," she continued, referencing Danielle. "I'm gonna support you no matter what. Why are you keep questioning me? Do you not think that I'm a capable, smart adult?"

The other female house newcomer Samantha Feher shared her thoughts on the situation, recalling, "She also said yesterday if you're not hard on your best friend, then you're not a best friend. But like, to me what she was saying ... wasn't tough love almost. It felt a little bit accusatory."

In a confessional, Samantha said, "If Lindsay is drinking and partying less because she's trying to support her partner who is battling this extraordinary demon, who the f--- are we to have an opinion about that? Lindsay and Danielle need to find a way to service their friendship in other areas. And if your friendship needs alcohol and partying to survive, that says something else about your friendship."

"I've never left our house feeling like I'm not sure what's going to happen between Lindsay and I, but I don't feel sorry about the way things went down," Danielle shared in her interview. "If anything, I feel the opposite. I'm upset with her and her behavior and how she's treating me and our friendship that has been what I thought sisterhood for many years."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

But it turns out Lindsay and Danielle never resolved their issues — as a whole week went by before they exchanged surface-level pleasantries about new flavors for their housemate Kyle Cooke's beverage brand Loverboy.

"This is the first time Lindsey and I have gone a week without speaking to each other," Danielle revealed in a confessional. "I've never not talked to her about outfits for the weekend. 'Oh, what are you gonna wear for Kyle's 40th?' Just even little things. I don't even know what to think about it because it's never happened."

Lindsay admitted to Samantha that she doesn't want to "ruffle feathers with Danielle." Samantha then asked her, "What bothers her so much about you being happy with Carl?"

Lindsay tried to explain: "Danielle did such an amazing job being my backbone and strength and support in my last relationship, but now I'm finally with a guy who legitimately makes me happy. And I make him happy. Nothing else should matter to you as my best friend."

Bravo fans know that the ice won't thaw for the best friends as seen in this season's trailer. Lindsay herself confirmed to PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 in October that she and Danielle fell out.

She even shared with PEOPLE why she thinks their friendship ended. "There was just not one thing that was this obvious stake in the ground. It was definitely something that evolved over time," Linsday said. "And then there was a moment of us getting engaged — that was the straw that broke the camel's back."

However, Olivera told PEOPLE that she believes Lindsay not prioritizing their friendship is what ended them.

"I think that her relationship with Carl was No. 1, and nothing in her mind was going to get past that. I couldn't break through that," Olivera said. "I'm rooting for them for all of the happiness in the world. She really just wasn't hearing me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.