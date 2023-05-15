'Summer House' : Craig Says He and Paige 'Have More Stuff to Work Out Than We Thought' as She Calls Him a 'Baby'

Craig Conover just started to realize that Paige DeSorbo isn't any closer to walking down the aisle.

On Monday's episode of Summer House, the Southern Charm star and his girlfriend's best friend, Ciara Miller, decided to chat at the bar.

When asked by Ciara what the "perfect scenario" would be for his and Paige's engagement, Craig admitted that "it was earlier than when we talked at Kyle's birthday."

"In my head I was like, 'Next thing, we get engaged.' It wasn't until I said that to Paige, and she started to cry. I was like, 'What the f--- is going on?'" he recalled.

"To her, being engaged, moving in together, leaving her mom, and she's not wrong by saying eventually we're gonna have to talk about that," continued Craig. "I have realized that we have more stuff to work out than we thought."

The 34-year-old Pillow Talk author added: "I'm very much [a] 'If you're in love, that's enough' guy. She's very much like that's not enough."

Later on, the couple's problems manifested even more, as Craig revealed to Paige, 30, that he had been crying earlier because he missed his mother's birthday and "a lot of different stuff."

The pair went back and forth as Craig insisted he was "good," while Paige trying to get him to confide in her about what happened.

Ultimately, Craig made his feelings clear with a passive aggressive comment to his girlfriend: "Everyone in the world can see that something's wrong except the one person that I want to see."

While Paige was confused because she had been asking him what was wrong "seven times," Craig shared with her, "Every time I get sad about something or I have a feeling, your response is 'Stop being a f---ing p---y.'"

He then angrily threw his mic into the room they were just in. However, the next morning, Paige confided in her friends that Craig "came to bed over" their spat "trying to hug me all night."

"He's such a baby. I'm just annoyed," the fashion influencer said. "Craig always acts so dramatic and then like, it's my fault, and I'm like, 'I don't even know what's going on.' Then he gets mad because I'm not sensitive."

Craig and Paige weren't the only couple causing a rift in the house, as Danielle Olivera's response to Carl Radke not including her in his proposal to her then-best friend Lindsay Hubbard created even more tension between the housemates.

Upset, Carl yelled to Kyle Cooke: "The most important thing I've ever done in my entire life is literally ruined because I didn't do something that I should have. That's insane. I've never heard of anything like this in my entire life. I'm shaking because I'm so f---ing mad."

Once Lindsay, 36, caught up with Carl and Kyle, she also shared his frustrations, telling her fiancé, "Let's go to South Hampton Social where our friends are. I don't need to be here, and we can also leave tomorrow."

Kyle, 40, was offended by Lindsay's statement as he claimed he would not have been consoling Carl, 38, in the alleyway if he wasn't a friend.

"It's unfortunate because this is the exact opposite of what they should be doing if they have any hope of reconciling things with Danielle and [her then-boyfriend] Robert [Sieber] now," he said in a confessional.

The Loverboy founder added: "Quite frankly, it feels a little bit of like an 'FU' to the rest of us who rallied and celebrated. I'm honestly very discouraged."

When Danielle, 34, heard that her two friends had left without saying a word, she shared where her head and heart was at reckoning the situation.

"As much as I hate what has happened, as much I hate that they've moved themselves out, as much as I hate that I wasn't part of their engagement, I still love them, and I'm still loyal to them," adding that them leaving without a goodbye is "an ending that I didn't want."

While she admitted that "their engagement is not about me," she told Kyle that Carl and Lindsay being okay with her lack of involvement in the proposal "means I don't matter to him and I don't matter to them."

She added that it felt like "it was a blatant stab in the heart looking at me in the eye."

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m ET on Bravo.