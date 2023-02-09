'Summer House' 's Carl Radke Says 'It Would Be Crazy' Not to Film His Wedding to Lindsay Hubbard

"I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo," Hubbard shares of the "big, big" to-do she and Radke are planning for later this year

By
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on February 9, 2023 08:32 PM
NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, "Summer House" on Bravo -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Photo: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are more than game to have their wedding day filmed for Summer House.

Speaking to E! News about their upcoming nuptials, Radke, 38, said "it would be crazy" for them not to allow Bravo cameras inside their big day.

"We've been such big parts of the show," he explained. "You've seen our journeys and now we're together and you're going to see the engagement this season, and then for them not to film?"

Hubbard, 36, added: "Imagine if we were like, 'Alright, that's all you get from Carl and Lindsay.'"

While they're excited to give fans a glimpse into their wedding, Hubbard revealed that filming the nuptials is also bringing heightened expectations for their big day.

"If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing," she explained. "But when you're considering the idea of filming it, there's another level of criteria that you have to get checked off."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke attend the premiere of "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

The couple also discussed how they are "super close to locking everything in" for their wedding.

"We are looking at this year in the fall and it being a big, big wedding," Hubbard said. "It's taken this long for us to come together — he's 38, I'm 36 — I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."

However, the couple is still finalizing their guest list. Carl shared, "We're still working out the guest list. We have kind of an idea of numbers, but I don't know. We still have some time."

RELATED VIDEO: Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Are Engaged! Inside the 'Summer House' Couple's Romantic Proposal

In August, PEOPLE exclusively broke the news that Radke had proposed to Hubbard.

The reality star got down on one knee at Dune Beach in Southampton, New York amid filming Summer House. He convinced Hubbard the two needed to arrive early to set up a group bonfire. But when Hubbard showed up and saw an intimate picnic for the two set up, she suspected something else.

"I got there and was like, 'Umm, I'm starting to think we're not having a bonfire,'" she told PEOPLE.

Radke set the scene with signs that referenced special sentiments for their relationship and hid the ring in a beach bag before getting down on one knee. Hubbard later said the 4.02 carat Nicole Rose ring he gave her "could not have been more perfect."

"It's gorgeous," she said. "He really crushed it."

The couple celebrated their engagement at Dockers Waterside Marina & Restaurant, where Radke surprised Hubbard again by having her parents and best friends waiting to join them. The reality stars then continued the celebrations with a trip to London and Italy.

Season 7 of Summer House premieres on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

