'Summer House' 's Carl Radke Says 'It Would Be Crazy' Not to Film His Wedding to Lindsay Hubbard

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are more than game to have their wedding day filmed for Summer House.

Speaking to E! News about their upcoming nuptials, Radke, 38, said "it would be crazy" for them not to allow Bravo cameras inside their big day.

"We've been such big parts of the show," he explained. "You've seen our journeys and now we're together and you're going to see the engagement this season, and then for them not to film?"

Hubbard, 36, added: "Imagine if we were like, 'Alright, that's all you get from Carl and Lindsay.'"

While they're excited to give fans a glimpse into their wedding, Hubbard revealed that filming the nuptials is also bringing heightened expectations for their big day.

"If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing," she explained. "But when you're considering the idea of filming it, there's another level of criteria that you have to get checked off."

The couple also discussed how they are "super close to locking everything in" for their wedding.

"We are looking at this year in the fall and it being a big, big wedding," Hubbard said. "It's taken this long for us to come together — he's 38, I'm 36 — I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."

However, the couple is still finalizing their guest list. Carl shared, "We're still working out the guest list. We have kind of an idea of numbers, but I don't know. We still have some time."

In August, PEOPLE exclusively broke the news that Radke had proposed to Hubbard.

The reality star got down on one knee at Dune Beach in Southampton, New York amid filming Summer House. He convinced Hubbard the two needed to arrive early to set up a group bonfire. But when Hubbard showed up and saw an intimate picnic for the two set up, she suspected something else.

"I got there and was like, 'Umm, I'm starting to think we're not having a bonfire,'" she told PEOPLE.

Radke set the scene with signs that referenced special sentiments for their relationship and hid the ring in a beach bag before getting down on one knee. Hubbard later said the 4.02 carat Nicole Rose ring he gave her "could not have been more perfect."

"It's gorgeous," she said. "He really crushed it."

The couple celebrated their engagement at Dockers Waterside Marina & Restaurant, where Radke surprised Hubbard again by having her parents and best friends waiting to join them. The reality stars then continued the celebrations with a trip to London and Italy.

Season 7 of Summer House premieres on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.