The Loverboy team heads to Vermont in the new season of Winter House — and they used the trip as an opportunity to do market research.

"We used our friends and time of the show to do a little test," Kyle Cooke told PEOPLE at the launch of Loverboy's new variety pack that features black cherry vanilla, hibiscus pineapple, iced tea lemonade and mango pear flavors.

His wife and business partner Amanda Batula noted, "Winter House is where we launched our Cosmo! They sampled the variety pack, too. We had our friends sampling before we even put it into cans."

Their costar and Loverboy's VP of Sales Carle Radke says teasing the new Loverboy offerings on both Summer House and Winter House has helped garner interest in the brand.

"We had a captive audience who was watching us on TV drinking Loverboy and then they were able to go actually buy it," Radke, 37, said at N.Y.C.'s Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge. "I have friends all over that are finding it in random convenience stores and finding it in Wegmans. It's just been amazing to see."

Cooke enjoys looking back when the show airs and seeing how far the brand has come even since filming. "Every year we look back at what we filmed the previous summer, and it even that six-month delay, it's like, 'My God, look how much we've accomplished,'" he said.

Batula and Cooke returned to Winter House as newlyweds — or as Batula, 31, jokingly called them "a bunch of old married folks."

"This season of Winter House, it was surprisingly a totally different experience than the previous year in all the good and bad ways," said Cooke, 40. "The first season, there was a lot of new romances and then the second season, some of these relationships pick up where they were before, which was in weird places."

Batula added that the new season surprisingly features "not a lot of tears."

"It's a lot of partying, a lot of drinking, a lot of wine, a lot of Loverboy," the New Jersey native, who names black cherry vanilla as her favorite of the new Loverboy flavors, said. "I feel like a lot of injuries this year. But it was good."

Radke and his now-fiancée Lindsay Hubbard also showed up for a few days in Stowe, Vermont, before they got engaged in August.

"It's been a whirlwind," Radke said. "That was the No. 1 question: when and where? But we're still talking. Right now, we're just trying to enjoy the engagement."

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard. Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

But after moving their wedding multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Batula wants no part in planning how Radke will say "I do" to Hubbard, 36.

"I texted Lindsay right away and I said, 'Congratulations. Please, you know, not ask me for any advice. I cannot steer you in the right direction,'" Batula said. "We'll support in any way we can, but I'm no wedding planner."

Cooke said he can tell Radke, who officiated his and Batula's wedding, "what not to do."

"Don't wait three years!" Batula chimed in.

When asked about Radke possibly returning the favor and officiating when he ties the knot with Hubbard, the Syracuse University alum tossed out another option.

"Kyle would be a great option," Radke said. "I'm working on maybe getting Andy Cohen."

Winter House season 2 premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.