Summer House's Carl Radke Is Sober After a 'Rough' Season: 'I'm Trying to Make It Right'

Carl Radke is working on himself.

On this season of Summer House, which was filmed last year, the 35-year-old didn't exactly hit his stride when it comes to relationships, personal or professional. To cope, by his own admission, he "hit the the bottle." But the Bravo star has since quit drinking, as he recently revealed during an Instagram Live interview with Marshall Sandman on Spilling the QuaranTea, supported by Talenti and in partnership with the Harlem Grown organization.

"You kind of forget about the cameras to some degree, I think. Part of what I struggle with, and it's very clear this season, what's hard to watch ... my alcohol intake," he said. "I had a rough summer, had some relationships kind of fall through romantically. I think some of my behavior obviously helped that along. Also professionally, I had some stuff that went on that doesn't really get shown. So I hit the bottle. It's been hard to watch, so I'm trying to make right, over the last few months. I've actually been sober."

"I think a lot of us, when we're drinking, it does help alleviate some of the anxiety and fear of talking about stuff you may not want to talk about," he continued. "A lot of us think we're funnier or we're cooler when we've had a few drinks. But with me, no — typically I get angry and make bad decisions. So everybody listening or watching, Carl's making better choices."

"I'm a human being," he added. "I make mistakes, but it's been a rough season, a little bit, for me."

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. last month, Radke has been staying at a friend's house in the Hamptons and using this time to refocus his priorities.

"I've actually been pretty lucky," he said. "I'm able to get outside, able to go for runs, able to get some hiking in."

"Right now I'm really focused on myself and I think taking this time during quarantine," he continued. "This has been a great time for me. I'm really blessed and lucky that I've been able to take some time and work on myself."

And he's been staying off certain forms of social media.

"Twitter and Reddit, I think, absolutely hate me. I actually don't go on them anymore — it's really hard to read some stuff that people say," he said. "I mean, people don't know me in person, but they watch five minutes of the show and have an opinion about you."

He's also been busy as the head of sales and business development for Loverboy, the sparkling hard tea company created by his costars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula. Working in the alcohol industry while sober, he said, has been interesting.

"I've been doing research, looking at people in the alcohol industry," he said. "And it's actually surprising, a lot of them that work in nightlife and alcohol don't drink alcohol."

"I love what we're doing with Loverboy. The product is awesome — we really are building something from the ground up. My background for the last 10 years has been in sales, so I invested in Loverboy," he continued. "I've been a part of the genesis of it. It just made natural sense to be a part of it. I do love networking and talking to people. I've been really helpful, I think, to the brand. But also, it's been really challenging with the alcohol stuff. I've been really learning about myself within the alcohol space."

As for his dating life? Radke said he does eventually want to get married and have kids.

"I think the biggest part is I've been struggling to kind of figure out who I am first," he said. "[In the past], I just kind of lied to myself about where I was. I thought I could enter relationships and be in a good position. I wasn't and that obviously showed. At some point I do. I think the right girl will come along."

Summer House airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.