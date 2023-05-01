'Summer House' 's Carl Radke Admits He 'Panic-Attacked Myself into the Hospital' Before Lindsay Hubbard Proposal

It turns out that Carl Radke was so nervous to propose to Lindsay Hubbard that he landed himself in the hospital on Monday's episode of Summer House.

A few days before he planned to get down on one knee, the 38-year-old former Loverboy sales VP admitted that he "panic-attacked myself into the hospital."

"Jesus, Carl. Get your s--- together," he said in a confessional interview. But his stay in the hospital only reaffirmed his decision to propose to Lindsay, 36.

"This is just another reminder of how beautiful Lindsey is," continued Carl. "She slept right there next to me and was with me every inch of the way and had to do all this stuff to help my panic-attacked ass. And the hardest part is she doesn't even know what's about to happen."

Before Carl explained in detail to his housemates what happened, he texted best friend Kyle Cooke — one of the only two people who knew about the proposal — to share what had gone down.

"I get this text from Carl basically saying, 'I'm in the hospital,'" Kyle, 40, recalled. "He thinks that he just had too much caffeine, too much Red Bull. I, of course, think there's probably a lot of other things going on because I've been there and I've done that."

He continued, "I know the weekend of Carl's proposal is upon us because he fainted and he's in the hospital. He's freaking out."

As for what happened, Lindsay told Kyle on the phone, "We went to a concert. Carl's behind me dancing, his arms around me. All of a sudden, he's like, 'I need to sit down.' Next thing you know, he grabs me and his knees, I'm not joking, his legs are wobbling and he looks s---ty. And he's like, 'I can't feel my legs.'"

"So we get to the infirmary, and they essentially say to me, 'His blood pressure and his heart rate are so low, we're sending him to the ER,'" she added.

After the couple returned to the house, Carl told cameras that "the plan is going perfect," but he did confess, "I just can't wait for this to be over because it's been stressful."

Carl then laid out an elaborate set-up with signs calling back to his and Lindsay's evolution from being best friends to loves through their seven-year relationship. Completing the scene, he hid her engagement ring in a beach bag.

The reality star then got down on one knee at Dune Beach in Southampton, New York, after convincing Lindsay that they needed to arrive early to set up a group bonfire. But when the two showed up and saw an intimate picnic for the two set up, she knew this wouldn't be any ordinary evening on the beach.

In August, PEOPLE exclusively broke the news that Radke had proposed to Hubbard. She recalled to PEOPLE, "I got there and was like, 'Umm, I'm starting to think we're not having a bonfire.'"

Upon their arrival, Carl immediately got down on on knee and began his speech, "Since the day I met you seven years ago, I knew you were somebody that was special in my life. You're my person. You're my best friend. You're my lover. I'm just so excited to build a future with you and my heart's just racing out my chest right now, I'm so nervous."

Repeatedly kissing and telling him "I love you so much," Lindsay accepted his proposal: "A thousand times yes!"

Hubbard later said the 4.02 carat Nicole Rose ring he gave her "could not have been more perfect." She added, "It's gorgeous. He really crushed it."

As for their upcoming nuptials, Carl told E! News in February that it "it would be crazy" for them not to allow Bravo cameras inside their big day.

"We've been such big parts of the show," he explained. "You've seen our journeys and now we're together and you're going to see the engagement this season, and then for them not to film?"

The couple also discussed at the time how they are "super close to locking everything in" for their wedding.

"We are looking at this year in the fall and it being a big, big wedding," Hubbard said. "It's taken this long for us to come together — he's 38, I'm 36 — I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m ET on Bravo.