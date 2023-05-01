'Summer House' 's Carl Radke Admits He 'Panic-Attacked Myself into the Hospital' Before Lindsay Hubbard Proposal

Hubbard proved ready to honor her vow to stay by her future husband's side "in sickness and in health" when Radke was "freaking out" so much about popping the question that he landed in the ER

By
Published on May 1, 2023 10:00 PM
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke attend the premiere of "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 15, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

It turns out that Carl Radke was so nervous to propose to Lindsay Hubbard that he landed himself in the hospital on Monday's episode of Summer House.

A few days before he planned to get down on one knee, the 38-year-old former Loverboy sales VP admitted that he "panic-attacked myself into the hospital."

"Jesus, Carl. Get your s--- together," he said in a confessional interview. But his stay in the hospital only reaffirmed his decision to propose to Lindsay, 36.

"This is just another reminder of how beautiful Lindsey is," continued Carl. "She slept right there next to me and was with me every inch of the way and had to do all this stuff to help my panic-attacked ass. And the hardest part is she doesn't even know what's about to happen."

Summer House Stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Are Engaged After Romantic Beachside Proposal — See Her Ring. Phot credit: Adam Szulewski Olga Lezhepekova
Adam Szulewski, Olga Lezhepekova

Before Carl explained in detail to his housemates what happened, he texted best friend Kyle Cooke one of the only two people who knew about the proposal — to share what had gone down.

"I get this text from Carl basically saying, 'I'm in the hospital,'" Kyle, 40, recalled. "He thinks that he just had too much caffeine, too much Red Bull. I, of course, think there's probably a lot of other things going on because I've been there and I've done that."

He continued, "I know the weekend of Carl's proposal is upon us because he fainted and he's in the hospital. He's freaking out."

As for what happened, Lindsay told Kyle on the phone, "We went to a concert. Carl's behind me dancing, his arms around me. All of a sudden, he's like, 'I need to sit down.' Next thing you know, he grabs me and his knees, I'm not joking, his legs are wobbling and he looks s---ty. And he's like, 'I can't feel my legs.'"

"So we get to the infirmary, and they essentially say to me, 'His blood pressure and his heart rate are so low, we're sending him to the ER,'" she added.

After the couple returned to the house, Carl told cameras that "the plan is going perfect," but he did confess, "I just can't wait for this to be over because it's been stressful."

Summer House Stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Are Engaged After Romantic Beachside Proposal — See Her Ring. Phot credit: Adam Szulewski, Olga Lezhepekova
Adam Szulewski, Olga Lezhepekova

Carl then laid out an elaborate set-up with signs calling back to his and Lindsay's evolution from being best friends to loves through their seven-year relationship. Completing the scene, he hid her engagement ring in a beach bag.

The reality star then got down on one knee at Dune Beach in Southampton, New York, after convincing Lindsay that they needed to arrive early to set up a group bonfire. But when the two showed up and saw an intimate picnic for the two set up, she knew this wouldn't be any ordinary evening on the beach.

In August, PEOPLE exclusively broke the news that Radke had proposed to Hubbard. She recalled to PEOPLE, "I got there and was like, 'Umm, I'm starting to think we're not having a bonfire.'"

Upon their arrival, Carl immediately got down on on knee and began his speech, "Since the day I met you seven years ago, I knew you were somebody that was special in my life. You're my person. You're my best friend. You're my lover. I'm just so excited to build a future with you and my heart's just racing out my chest right now, I'm so nervous."

Repeatedly kissing and telling him "I love you so much," Lindsay accepted his proposal: "A thousand times yes!"

Hubbard later said the 4.02 carat Nicole Rose ring he gave her "could not have been more perfect." She added, "It's gorgeous. He really crushed it."

Lindsay Hubbard engagement ring to Carl Radke
Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty, ADAM SZULEWSKI, OLGA LEZHEPEKOVA

As for their upcoming nuptials, Carl told E! News in February that it "it would be crazy" for them not to allow Bravo cameras inside their big day.

"We've been such big parts of the show," he explained. "You've seen our journeys and now we're together and you're going to see the engagement this season, and then for them not to film?"

The couple also discussed at the time how they are "super close to locking everything in" for their wedding.

"We are looking at this year in the fall and it being a big, big wedding," Hubbard said. "It's taken this long for us to come together — he's 38, I'm 36 — I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Summer House Stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Are Engaged After Romantic Beachside Proposal — See Her Ring. Phot credit: Adam Szulewski Olga Lezhepekova
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Are Engaged! Inside the 'Summer House' Couple's Romantic Proposal
NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, "Summer House" on Bravo -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
''Summer House' ' : Lindsay Accuses Carl of 'Only' Caring About How He's 'Being Perceived' in Fight with Danielle
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20029 -- Pictured: Carl Radke -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Carl Radke attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Carl Radke -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
'Summer House' Star Carl Radke Defends His Style: 'Sorry You Hate the Outfits'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqTpwArLItV/?hl=en Verified Can’t believe I get to marry the girl of my dreams in less than one month! ❤️ #ireland #wedding #cliffsofmoher
'Summer House' 's Everett Weston Marries Courtney Cavanagh at a Castle in Ireland
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke attend the premiere of "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 15, 2022 in New York City.
'Summer House' 's Carl Declares 'There's No Rules' as He Leans into 'Fast' Proposal to Lindsay: 'Feels Right'
NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, "Summer House" on Bravo -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'Summer House' 's Carl Radke Says 'It Would Be Crazy' Not to Film His Wedding to Lindsay Hubbard
Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's Relationship Timeline
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Bravo's Summer House actor C Kyle Cook attends Marquis NYE 2020 at The New York Marriott Marquis on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Lindsay Hubbard -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Carl Radke -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
'Summer House' : Carl Battles Violent Urges as Kyle Accuses Him and Lindsay of Being a 'Package Deal of Chaos'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Bravo's Summer House actor C Kyle Cook attends Marquis NYE 2020 at The New York Marriott Marquis on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Lindsay Hubbard -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Carl Radke -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Carl Radke Did Not Expect 'Summer House' Costars' 'Ruffled Feathers' over Lindsay Hubbard: 'We're in Love'
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke attend the premiere of "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 15, 2022 in New York City.
'Summer House' Couple Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Are 'Proud' of New NYC Home, Will Show It Off on Season 7
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20049 -- Pictured: Amanda Batula -- (Photo by: Images)
'Summer House' : Amanda Batula Takes a 'Perfect Next Step' in Her Journey to Motherhood
Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo
Paige DeSorbo Cried over How Moving to Charleston for Craig Conover 'Would Be Changing My Whole Life'
SUMMER HOUSE -- Season:7 -- Pictured: Lindsay Hubbard -- (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo); SUMMER HOUSE -- Season:7 -- Pictured: Danielle Olivera -- (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo)
'Summer House' : Danielle Ices Out Lindsay for a Week After Huge Fight and Digs That She's Living in Her 'Shadow'
Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Batula
'Summer House' 's Amanda Batula and Lindsay Hubbard Reveal What Actually Caused a Rift in Their Friendship
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke celebrate the 4th of July
'Summer House' : Drama Swirls Around Carl and Lindsay as 2 Roommates 'Confront Our Demons'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19175 -- Pictured: Amanda Batula -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Bravo's Summer House actor C Kyle Cook attends Marquis NYE 2020 at The New York Marriott Marquis on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images); WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20029 -- Pictured: Lindsay Hubbard -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
'Summer House' : Kyle Calls Lindsay a 'Master Manipulator' and 'Sabertooth Tiger' as Amanda Is Driven to Tears