Summer House's Carl Radke Says He's 90 Days Sober After Death of His Brother: 'I'm Feeling Great'

Carl Radke revealed the tragic news in September that his brother Curtis had died after a "lifelong battle with mental illness and addiction"

Carl Radke is celebrating three months of sobriety.

He also touched on his own sobriety journey in relation to that of his brother Curtis, who tragically died last August after a "lifelong battle with mental illness and addiction," Radke said in an Instagram post at the time.

"My brother never really stuck to a program and it was something I needed to do and I'm really proud of myself for doing that," Radke said on WWHL Thursday. "So I'm feeling great and I'm happy to be here."

In the wake of Curtis' death, Radke told Cohen, 52, that his family has "come together in a beautiful way," and that their story has "connected with a lot of people" after sharing his grief journey on the current season of Summer House.

"I never really thought I'd live it out on Bravo, but the support I've had and my friends and everybody coming together, it's been amazing," he said. "And I hope everybody knows you're not alone — there is help out there."

After revealing that his older brother had died in September and opening up about his "sense of loss," Radke went on to share sweet memories of Curtis, writing that he had "an amazing sense of humor."

The reality star also explained that his brother's death had pushed him to "break the stigma around mental illness & addiction."

"As I reflect on Curtis' legacy, I think of his huge heart and passion for life. I know he would want to transform tragedy into something uplifting," Radke continued, in part. "I'm making it my mission to bring some light to one of the darkest experiences I've ever faced … and contributing something in my brother's honor."

Radke's tragic loss came after he opened up about his own personal battles back in June, revealing he had stopped drinking the previous March and felt "great" in his sobriety.

The star added in his comments on an episode of The Publyssity Podcast that watching himself on television made him reflect on his personal issues, most notably his excessive drinking.

"It's been helping me take a step back and realizing I was drinking a ton and I was going out all the time," he explained. "A lot of my female relationships were affected. I didn't know that until later on, by my drinking. I was running away from a lot of things I wasn't addressing."

Determined to get healthy and happy, Radke sought help from a therapist — which he said at the time was a huge breakthrough for him.

"It's my first time doing therapy while actually telling the 100% truth," he shared. "I've done therapy over the past six years and I never once, up until this past, you know, January, said, 'I drink a ton. I've done drugs. I've partied.' And it was liberating, actually, opening up with this therapist who focuses more on alcohol and just being completely honest."

If you or someone you know need mental-health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.