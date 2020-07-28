Summer House Is Beginning Production on Season 5 — with Some New Cast Members!

The party is on!

Summer House has officially begun production on season 5, PEOPLE has exclusively learned. A source tells PEOPLE that the reality stars moved out to their Hamptons share home on Tuesday to begin filming.

While Bravo has yet to comment on the safety precautions put in place amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the source says the cast will be quarantined in the house together throughout the duration of filming.

There will also be new cast members joining this season, the source adds. Bravo has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Although it's not clear who is returning, Summer House season 4 starred Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson and Jules Daoud. On Monday night, Berner, 28, and DeSorbo, 27, also announced that their daily Instagram Live show, Giggly Squad, is going on hiatus, presumably to accommodate shooting the Bravo series.

In April, Radke, 33, revealed that he stopped drinking after a "rough" season 4.

"You kind of forget about the cameras to some degree, I think. Part of what I struggle with, and it's very clear this season, what's hard to watch ... my alcohol intake," he said during an Instagram Live interview with Marshall Sandman on Spilling the QuaranTea.

"I had a rough summer, had some relationships kind of fall through romantically. I think some of my behavior obviously helped that along," he continued. "Also professionally, I had some stuff that went on that doesn't really get shown. So I hit the bottle. It's been hard to watch, so I'm trying to make right, over the last few months. I've actually been sober."

Radke also later said he's intent on staying sober this summer.

"I just think for me I feel like I could still be the same vulnerable, opinionated, fun, Carl, but not having several thousand beverages over the course of the summer," he said during an episode of The Publyssity Podcast.