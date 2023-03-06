'Summer House' 's Amanda Batula and Lindsay Hubbard Reveal What Actually Caused a Rift in Their Friendship

The drama between Summer House's Amanda Batula and Lindsay Hubbard goes back much further than fans might've realized.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Monday's episode of Summer House, Batula, 31, and Hubbard, 36, reveal to their castmates that remarks made behind the scenes of season 6's reunion caused a rift between the two reality stars.

Hubbard tells Danielle Olivera and Gabby Prescod that she thinks "Amanda affected our friendship way before" tension between her fiancé Carl Radke and Batula's husband Kyle Cooke started over Radke's role in Cooke's beverage brand Loverboy.

"Long story short, she winds up saying that Carl is 'our' employee, he works for 'us,' as if Carl works for her," Hubbard says in the clip of Batula's comment at the season 6 reunion.

A flashback to backstage at the reunion shows Batula saying of 38-year-old Radke: "Carl works for us. Carl's a friend. Carl's been an important part of our life for so long. I think he's tainted by Lindsay."

Batula previously called out Hubbard on an October episode of Watch What Happens Live when prompted by host Andy Cohen to name which of her Summer House costars she thought acts the rudest towards fans.

"She can be, yes, from my experience," Batula said, adding that she found Hubbard to be "wonderful" at BravoCon 2022.

Hubbard refuted Batula's claim on Instagram, writing that she felt "so f---king tired of people dragging my name through the mud when I'm nothing but nice to them, show them kindness, respect and support."

Fans thought that instance caused Batula and Hubbard's relationship to sour, but as it turns out, things had gone south much earlier in the year.

"I'm out there supporting Loverboy more than her, I'm sober to support my boyfriend and she's saying I'm manipulating my boyfriend," Hubbard, who is no longer sober, continues in the clip from Monday's episode.

Batula says she and Hubbard texted about the situation and the New Jersey native "apologized like five times over."

"She didn't respond, and we've been good, so I'm fine," Batula says.

Meanwhile, Olivera, 34, realizes that Hubbard still feels "a certain way" about the issue, so more discussion (read: drama) about it will likely ensue.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.