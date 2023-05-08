'Summer House' 's Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Get Real About Her 'Postmenopausal' Estrogen Levels

"I almost feel like, relief," the reality star tells her husband in a PEOPLE sneak peek at Monday's episode

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on May 8, 2023 12:00 PM

Much of Summer House season 7 has focused on the drama surrounding Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's new relationship, but their housemates Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke dealt with some hardship of their own.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode, Amanda updates Kyle on the results of a recent doctor's appointment where she had bloodwork and an ultrasound performed.

"She ruled out PCOS, which is like polycystic ovary syndrome, but my estrogen levels are lower than expected," Amanda, 31, tells Kyle, 40, at their apartment in New York City. "Mine reflects someone who's postmenopausal. Here's the crazy part: so, low estrogen causes shifts in mood, headaches, depression, trouble concentrating and fatigue."

Kyle calls that a "spot-on" description for how Amanda has been feeling.

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula attend BravoCon Press Room in New York City on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"My next step is to see an endocrinologist, which is like a hormone doctor, essentially," Amanda continues. "I almost feel like relief. Like, maybe when these are changed, like I can start feeling like myself again. I've been tell you for so long, I'm like, something's not right. I just don't feel like myself. I shouldn't be this tired all the time, or like unable to like do anything."

Kyle kisses his wife and offers her reassurance. "I told you you're perfect," the Loverboy CEO and founder says to Amanda. "You just need a little estrogen."

Amanda explains in a confessional interview that she started feeling different when she went off of birth control in November 2021.

"There's nothing worse than feeling, than knowing your body and knowing something isn't right," she tells the cameras in the clip.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20049 -- Pictured: Amanda Batula -- (Photo by: Images)
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Amanda had expressed concerns about her fertility throughout the season. At an outdoor tea party earlier in season 7, Amanda told the other women she and Kyle "want to have kids. It's just not in the cards right now."

"You grow up and you just think that you just get married and get pregnant and have kids and everything goes right," Amanda said. "I just never thought I'd be in this situation where there's a chance that it's not just gonna happen, like immediately and naturally and like, 'Oopsie.'"

At the time, Amanda confessed to the cameras that she hadn't told Kyle about her concerns. "I haven't talked to Kyle about the fertility," the New Jersey native said. "I don't love telling people things that might cause them fear or concern without having the answers, and I know I have to see a doctor, but maybe I'm not ready to know what's going on. So, we'll just see."

Knowing Amanda's concerns, Ciara Miller ordered fertility tests for her, Amanda and Paige DeSorbo to take. They received the results on the April 24 episode.

BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Daniella Olivera -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images)
Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty

Amanda's showed she may have an average number of eggs for her age and she may reach menopause around the age of 51 — seemingly normal results. "I still have no idea what the f--- is going on with me," Amanda told Paige, 30, and Ciara, 27. "I feel like even more lost. I almost wish there was like something that was kind of like: this is what's off."

Amanda explained in a confessional: "I still don't have my period. I'm still losing weight, my hormones are clearly still all out of whack because of my skin, so something is happening. It's weird being a woman."

Amanda previously told PEOPLE she appreciated Paige and Ciara's support during the confusing time.

"I keep a lot of things to myself, but I have two really good friends that pushed me to look into things more and talk about it and open up more," Amanda said. "It's a lot more common to be going through than people realize. It's something I'm happy to talk about and it's good for other people to hear about."

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m ET on Bravo.

