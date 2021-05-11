Summer House's Amanda Batula Says Fostering Dogs Makes Her 'Excited' For Babies with Kyle Cooke

"With family and a future, I'm kind of always ready," the reality star, who partnered with Skintimate to reignite the lost art of the pregame, tells PEOPLE

Amanda Batula and her Summer House castmates did a lot of dressing up with nowhere to go last summer thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now, as more Americans get vaccinated and COVID restrictions continue to ease around the country, Batula, 29, is looking forward to resuming the ritual of getting ready for a night out, so she partnered with Skintimate to curate playlists and create cocktails and a video series that'll set the right tone for the evening.

"There's been so many times where my friends and I have spent way too many hours pregaming for the event and no time actually at the event, because I think the getting ready part is the best," she tells PEOPLE. "I'm always the late one to any event because I'm spending too much time just enjoying myself getting ready. You shower, you shave, you feel refreshed, you put on some tunes, you make a cocktail and then maybe you go out or you just take a picture."

OK! Magazine Summer Kickoff Party

Batula has one major event to get ready for later this year: her wedding to costar Kyle Cooke. The pandemic forced them to postpone the event multiple times, but they've finally decided to hold the nuptials at Batula's parents' house in New Jersey this September.

"We were like, 'Let's just do it in my parents' backyard. Let's throw some epic high school-feeling party that's a little more elevated, with maybe some caviar,'" the reality star says.

Despite no longer having to pay for their original Jersey City venue, Batula learned "a backyard wedding is just as expensive, if not more than if you have it in a venue, because you have to bring everything in."

During the Summer House season 5 finale, Batula and Cooke, 38, asked housemates Paige DeSorbo and Carl Radke to be in their wedding party. As for who else from the Bravo show might attend the backyard affair, "for the most part, I think everyone will be [there]," Batula says. "The only one we question is Hannah."

RELATED VIDEO: Kyle Cooke Says Situation with Hannah Berner 'Isn't What I Thought It'd Be': 'I'm the Scapegoat'

Although Hannah Berner butted heads with both Batula and Cooke this past season, the New Jersey native says she and her fiancé thought they all ended the summer "as friends." But months later, after Cooke confronted Berner, 29, on the Summer House reunion about making unflattering comments about him on podcasts and Batula revealed she found out about Berner's engagement on social media, Batula doesn't know if she wants her former close friend at her wedding.

"I want people there that day that 100 percent want to be there," Batula says. "And she's made comments where sometimes she doesn't care if she goes. She doesn't care if she's invited. But we haven't sent out invitations, so anything could happen."

In the meantime, Batula and Cooke are staying focused on wedding planning, building their beverage brand Loverboy and fostering puppies in their Manhattan apartment.

"It's really cute to see him with the puppies and fosters, and how much he does care for them," Batula says of her soon-to-be husband. "If anything, I'm even more excited to start a family. I've always been ready, but it's just really sweet to see him with them."

Unlike her costar Lindsay Hubbard — who showed up to season 5 with a timeline for when she plans to get married and start a family — Batula doesn't consider herself "a planner at all."

"With family and a future, I'm kind of always ready," she says. "I never really have set plans."

Batula claims she doesn't know about any plans for a sixth season of Summer House, either.