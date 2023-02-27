'Summer House' 's Amanda Batula Doesn't 'Want to Know' She Can't Have Kids with Kyle Cooke: 'I'm Not Ready'

Amanda Batula isn't entirely positive she and husband Kyle Cooke can get pregnant.

On Monday's episode of Summer House, the ladies threw a tea party for themselves where Amanda opened up about her fertility concerns.

When the subject of kids was brought up during a game, newcomer Samantha Feher noted that Amanda was most likely to be the first to get pregnant, seeing as she is the only one of the women that is married.

Speaking for herself and Kyle, 40, Amanda told the group, "We want to have kids. It's just not in the cards right now."

"Some of you know, I went off birth control right after the wedding. I've been dying to go off birth control," she continued. "And then in November was my last period."

"Are you concerned you're not getting your period?" Paige DeSorbo asked, while Ciara Miller wondered if Amanda has seen an OB-GYN.

"That's what the next move is," said Amanda, 31. "I'm actually kind of nervous to go. It could just be something as an easy fix, but there's a little bit of a 'I don't want to know.'"

Ciara, 27, wasn't happy with that response, telling her friend: "I don't love that. You need to go next week."

"I know," replied Amanda.

"Are you nervous?" asked Paige, 30. "What if the doctor comes back and says, 'Hey Amanda, we regret to inform you that you cannot have kids.' Have you thought about that?"

"You grow up and you just think that you just get married and get pregnant and have kids and everything goes right," said Amanda.

Samantha added, "We're also trained to think that it's easy to have kids."

Amanda continued, "I just never thought I'd be in this situation where there's a chance that it's not just gonna happen, like immediately and naturally and like, 'Oopsie.'"

Amanda later shared in a confessional interview: "I haven't talked to Kyle about the fertility. I don't love telling people things that might cause them fear or concern without having the answers, and I know I have to see a doctor, but maybe I'm not ready to know what's going on. So, we'll just see."

Danielle Olivera then reassured her, "Good news, ad news, whatever happens, you are more than bringing a child to this world. If the news is no, you have a whole team."

Amanda first mentioned her infertility concerns on Winter House season 2. At the time, Ciara and Paige urged her to broach the topic more on this season of Summer House.

"I keep a lot of things to myself, but I have two really good friends that pushed me to look into things more and talk about it and open up more," Amanda explained to PEOPLE. "It's a lot more common to be going through than people realize. It's something I'm happy to talk about and it's good for other people to hear about."

Amanda also spoke with PEOPLE in May 2021 about having children with Kyle after becoming foster parents to their two puppies and tying the knot in September 2021.

"It's really cute to see him with the puppies and fosters, and how much he does care for them," Amanda said of the beverage brand Loverboy founder. "If anything, I'm even more excited to start a family. I've always been ready, but it's just really sweet to see him with them."

Unlike her costar Lindsay Hubbard — who showed up to season 5 with a timeline for when she wanted to get married and start a family — Amanda doesn't consider herself "a planner at all."

"With family and a future, I'm kind of always ready," she said. "I never really have set plans."

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m ET on Bravo.