"Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy," Suki Waterhouse wrote on Twitter, tagging a Gossip Girl writer after they made a jab at her relationship with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse Calls Out Gossip Girl for Jab at Her Relationship with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse is not amused with HBO Max's recent Gossip Girl revival.

The Bad Batch actress, 29, had some words for one show writer who made a jab at her relationship with Robert Pattinson, referring to the model/actress as a "nobody."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the third episode, Luna (Zión Moreno), one of the minions of Constance Billard's new queen bee, attempts to help rehab new girl Zoya's (Whitney Peak) public image after she starts dating her long lost sister's ex-boyfriend Obie (Eli Brown)... keeping up? "When are you going to get it? As far as the press is concerned, he's R-Patz and you're Suki Nobody," Luna tells Zoya in the scene.

"Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy," Waterhouse wrote in a now-deleted tweet Thursday obtained by Glamour, tagging the show and writer Lila Feinberg, before adding: "Seeing critiques of patriarchy and sexism, then I get name checked as somebody's 'nobody' girlfriend. Make it make sense!"

Evan Mock, Emily Alyn Lind, Thomas Doherty, Eli Brown, Jordan Alexander, Zion Moreno and Savannah Lee Smith are seen at the film set of the 'Gossip Girl' TV Series on November 10, 2020 in New York City Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Waterhouse began dating the Twilight star, 35, in July 2018, a source confirmed to PEOPLE after they were spotted catching a screening of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London before getting drinks at SoHo House in Notting Hill.

They later celebrated his birthday at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in May 2019. The couple has since spent their quarantine together in London, where Pattinson was filming The Batman.

"They are very loved-up," a source told PEOPLE last July, two years after they were first linked. "They haven't been together that long. But everything seems on the fast track. They are always laughing and smiling at each other."

RELATED VIDEO: Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for COVID-19, The Batman Production Is Halted

Waterhouse was previously linked to director Darren Aronofsky, with whom she attended the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, but their reps denied any romance. She's also dated Diego Luna and Bradley Cooper.