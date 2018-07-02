Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle may have a new title, but her former TV character’s dad is after one of his own when Suits returns on July 18.

Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) wants the position of Managing Partner — a role in the law firm currently held by Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) — after merging with Specter Litt. Oh, and he also wants his name on the door first.

While Robert won’t have his daughter to back him up this time (and Harvey won’t have Patrick J. Adams‘ Mike Ross either — sadface), he does have Katherine Heigl‘s Samantha Wheeler. And, according to the exclusive clip above, she’s “in” and ready to go to war for her boss.

Of course, Robert clearly doesn’t think there’s much of a battle here.

“This is my firm, and I’m not going to let you take it,” Harvey says.

“I already have,” Robert responds.

Suits season 8 premieres Wednesday, July 18 at 9 p.m. on USA.

Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle departed the series during the season 7 finale on April 25, when their characters, Mike and Rachel, got married and moved to Seattle to launch a new law firm with the pro bono spirit of a clinic.

A few weeks later, the cast reunited in Windsor for Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry on May 19.