Suits Final Season Teaser Looks Back at Moments with Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams and More

With eight seasons under its belt and a ninth and final on the way, Suits has plenty to celebrate.

The hit USA drama returns for its final, 10-episode season on July 17, but before it does, it’s toasting the unforgettable moments that led fans to this point with a special teaser trailer looking back at key scenes throughout the series, including Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) begging Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) to hire him and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) smacking Mike across the face — and later marrying him.

We’re not crying, you’re crying! And so, apparently, is Donna (Sarah Rafferty).

“Man, you’re going to make me cry,” Donna says near the end of the clip.

“I’m just getting started,” Harvey responds, seemingly going in to kiss her.

For the final season, Adams, who left the show along with the now-Duchess of Sussex at the conclusion of season 7, will be returning as a guest star for an unknown number of episodes. His character, who moved to Seattle with Rachel, will get involved in a case that will put him toe-to-toe with Harvey and Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl).

“Go time,” Adams, 37, wrote on Instagram to announce the news earlier this month. “Very excited to head back into the fray one last time. Thanks to the fans for keeping the flame alive and to Mr. Aaron Korsh for welcoming me back.”

The show’s final season centers on an evolved firm, Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams, which is facing uncertainty and change yet again after Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) took the fall with the Bar Association to save Harvey. After his sacrifice, Samantha (Heigl) was left reeling from the loss of her mentor, and while trying to console her, Harvey realized that he doesn’t want to lose the most important person to him: Donna.

Season 9 will follow the lawyer and COO balancing their relationship with work, as they fight to salvage the firm’s tarnished reputation alongside their partners, Louis, Alex Williams (Dulé Hill), Katrina Bennett (Amanda Schull), and Samantha.

Suits season 9 premieres July 17 at 9 p.m. ET on USA.