Suits Cast Says Goodbye to Final Season 9 as the Series Completes Filming

The Suits cast is officially saying goodbye to their beloved series.

After nine years and nine seasons, the stars of the USA Network show wrapped filming on Thursday.

To document the milestone day, multiple cast members posted on social media in tribute of the near-decade spent filming the dramedy.

In gratitude of his wife Jacinda Barrett‘s unwavering support throughout the years, Gabriel Macht, who stars as Harvey Specter, shared a post in her honor.

“9 years ago I started the @suits_usa journey. It all began with the most important person in my life by my side. This life that has offered us so much…some easy, many challenging, countless miles apart and hours, days, and months separating us and our loved ones not to mention years of sacrifice on so many levels,” Macht, 47, captioned a photo of himself and Barrett walking down a long hallway side-by-side.



“I count my blessings you sticking with me through to the bitter sweet end of this era. As I have thanked my wonderful crew, my talented ensemble, and the fantastic fans that keep coming back for more…I am most grateful for @jacindabarrett because without her there is no way any of this would have happened. #wedidit #SandL #proofisinthepudding #love #nextchapterstartsrightnow,” he concluded.

RELATED: Reprising Jessica Pearson: How Gina Torres’ Suits Character Will Evolve in New Spin-Off Series

Rick Hoffman, known to viewers as Louis Litt, posted a photo of a window overlooking the sun above a city skyline.

“And the next chapter begins…” he wrote.

Sarah Rafferty, who stars as Donna Paulsen, has shared photos throughout the week, including one of herself and Hoffman, 47, and another of her and her hairstylist on set.

“We did it Cli! Happy last day of getting Donna’s mojo on. Thank you for sweeping into my life five years ago and working your magic with my hair and heart. I couldn’t have done this without your sisterhood….we’ve spent so many hours together were even starting to look alike. #irishgirls. Til soon. 💕🙏🏻🧚‍♀️🍾 @clionafurey,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and her hairdresser prepping for filming.

Later, Rafferty, 46, captioned the snap of Hoffman gently pressing his head against hers, “And that’s a series wrap on my brother @rickehoffman. No words for this one. ❤️🍾🥰🥂🙏🏻.”



RELATED: Suits Just Made a Cheeky Reference to Former Star Meghan Markle’s New Royal Role

And Gina Torres, a.k.a. Jessica Pearson, also paid tribute to her “family” of costars in a lengthy tribute.

“Warning: This is gonna be a long one. @iamsarahgrafferty @iamgabrielmacht @halfadams @rickehoffman #aaronkorsh #meghanmarkle In short, #family. If I were to pick a moment when I “knew”, it would be this one. The beginning and the end of life as we knew it,” she captioned a red carpet cast photo. “After our first season @netaporter did a runway fashion show inspired by @suits_usa fashion. Here we are all lined up afterwards.”

“In the years since then the amount of LIFE that we have walked through together by holding hands, holding space or bearing witness from a distance is staggering. And until recently I felt like the college graduate that kept going home to do laundry and grab a good meal, until I found my way again. But now, Mom and Dad have sold the house, packed up the RV and are off to destinations unknown and I find myself at a loss. A bit untethered all over again,” Torres, 50, continued.

“When I left This beautiful family the first time, I was not on social media. My thoughts were my own. My salute to the MOST delicious cast and crew, was wonderfully private, including hugs I can still feel. Today I say goodbye for the second and last time to all that made this show so very extraordinary. You know who you are. You will forever have my deepest love and respect. ❤️❤️ And if at all possible, could someone grab one of Harvey’s balls on the way out, for me??? Thanks!! #weveallleftthebuilding 🌟🌟💕 #onlyloveisreal Stop crying!! Cuz if you miss us you can #streamanyf—ingtime,” she concluded.

In January, USA Network announced that Suits had been renewed for a 10-episode ninth — and final — season.

The series, which premiered in 2011, began with star lawyer Harvey Specter (Macht) hiring a brilliant college dropout, Mike (Patrick J. Adams), as an associate in his high-profile firm. Mike promptly impressed his colleagues and fell in love with the firm’s best paralegal (Meghan Markle).

Adams and Markle left the legal drama together at the end of season 7, which aired in April 2018. During the two-hour finale, Rachel and her fiancé (Adams) got job offers in Seattle that were too good to pass up. So, they moved up their wedding day and finally tied the knot.

In June, Adams revealed he would be returning to the series mid-season to reprise his role, which focuses on Mike getting involved in a case that will put him toe-to-toe with Harvey and Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl).

RELATED: Patrick J. Adams Reveals How Meghan Markle’s Absence Will Be Explained in Final Season of Suits

“Go time,” Adams wrote on Instagram to announce the news. “Very excited to head back into the fray one last time. Thanks to the fans for keeping the flame alive and to Mr. Aaron Korsh for welcoming me back.”

The show’s final season centers on an evolved firm, Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams, which is facing uncertainty and change yet again after Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) took the fall with the Bar Association to save Harvey.

After his sacrifice, Samantha was left reeling from the loss of her mentor, and while trying to console her, Harvey realized that he doesn’t want to lose the most important person to him: Donna Paulsen (Rafferty).

Season 9 follows the lawyer and COO balance their relationship with work, as they fight to salvage the firm’s tarnished reputation alongside their partners: Louis, Alex Williams (Dulé Hill), Katrina Bennett (Amanda Schull) and Samantha.

Suits airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on USA Network.