The Suite Life of Zack and Cody Turns 15! See Dylan Sprouse and Brenda Song's Sweet Tributes

This is the suite life …15 years later!

In celebration of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody‘s 15th anniversary on Wednesday, Dylan Sprouse paid tribute to the sitcom on Instagram.

“Yesterday marked the 15 year anniversary of when Suite Life first premiered on TV,” wrote Dylan, 27, on Thursday. “It was so long ago that the cold open of the pilot episode was Cole searching for non existent armpit hair on me. We were both around 11 years old when we started filming. A lot had happened in our lives that was difficult then and this show, in a way, saved us”

“1000 years of gratitude to all involved,” he continued. “I love you all and I’m glad this show can still give families the nostalgia they once had when watching it. I’ll keep those memories forever.”

Dylan and his twin brother, Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse, starred in the Disney Channel series as troublesome twins Zack and Cody Martin, respectively.

Brenda Song, who played ditzy hotel heiress London Tipton, also honored the series with an Instagram photo of herself, the Sprouse twins and Ashley Tisdale, who played the hotel’s candy counter girl Maddie Fitzpatrick.

“My actual reaction when I just read that it’s the 15th anniversary of the premiere #thesuitelifeofzackandcody !! That’s insane! I’ve never felt so old. Hahaha. Such an incredible life changing time. Miss you gang!” Song, 31, captioned the shot.

The Suite Life ran from 2005-2008 on Disney Channel and also starred Phill Lewis as Marion Mosbey, the hotel’s manager, and Kim Rhodes as Carey Martin, the twins’ mother and the hotel’s lounge singer.

The sitcom earned three Emmy Award nominations and three Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award nominations during its run. It also spawned a TV movie in 2008, The Suite Life Movie.

A sequel series, titled The Suite Life on Deck, aired after the original series until 2011 and featured the Sprouse twins, Song and Lewis, plus newcomers Debby Ryan and Doc Shaw.

After the Sprouse twins wrapped Suite Life on Deck, they took a break from acting and enrolled at New York University. Both graduated in 2015; Cole majored in humanities and archeology, while Dylan majored in video game design.

Cole eventually returned to acting for the hit CW series Riverdale. In March 2019, he opened up to PEOPLE about how he’s made peace with his celebrity status as he gotten older.

“I think [I am] more Zen,” he explained. “The nature of celebrities changed a lot since the rise of social media. When my brother and I were doing The Suite Life, there was really no social media presence until I think the second to last year we were there, which was really the rise of Twitter.”

Song recently starred in the Hulu series Dollface, while Tisdale, 34, has a main role in the CBS sitcom Carol’s Second Act.