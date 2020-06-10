Succession Wins Peabody Award! Watch the Cast's Socially Distant Acceptance Speech

PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the cast's acceptance speech, filmed from their respective homes

Succession has another award to add to its shelf!

The popular HBO show has been honored with a Peabody Entertainment Award, being recognized as one of "the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and digital media during 2019."

PEOPLE received an exclusive first look at the cast's socially distant acceptance speech, which featured some hilarious "thank you" videos from stars Brian Cox, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfayden, Kieran Culkin, as well as executive producer Jesse Armstrong. (The speech was filmed weeks before the killing of George Floyd, which ignited Black Lives Matter protests around the world.)

"I am tremendously pleased that we are to receive this Peabody Award. It's such an illustrious award and we're all delighted," Armstrong began the video, which was filmed before the protests around the U.S.

Ruck later chimed in, "It's really satisfying to be honored by an organization whose motto is 'stories that matter.'"

"In the world right now, there's a lot of division and a lot of conflict and yet we are being united under a common story," Snook continued.

Braun appears next, hilariously yelling at his mom off-camera to "turn the music off! I'm accepting a Peabody Award right now!"

Culkin was joined by his now 8-month-old daughter, Kinsey Sioux, filming his "thank you" while on a "socially distant" walk with the baby girl.

"On behalf of everyone who works on the show, I just want to say thank you to the jurory who associated with giving us this illustrious Peabody Award, we couldn't be more pleased," Armstrong ended the clip, getting a hiccup mid-sentence and adding, "I'm not drunk!"

Other Peabody 30 winners included HBO's Chernobyl, Amazon Studios' Fleabag, Hulu's Ramy, Netflix's Stranger Things and When They See Us — among others.

PBS's documentary series Frontline and the animated show The Simpsons were both declared Institutional Winners.

“This year’s winners are a vibrant collective of inspiring, innovative, and powerful stories. True to the spirit and legacy of Peabody, our winners are also distinguished by the presence and resilience of many emerging and diverse voices,” said Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody said in a statement.

"We are especially proud to celebrate Frontline as an unwavering source for truth through quality journalism when both are actively under attack, and The Simpsons, one of the most consistently funny and culturally important satirical sitcoms over the last three decades," he added.

Earlier this week, the organization also announced that Cicely Tyson was selected for the Peabody Career Achievement Award for her renowned work on the stage, in film and on television.

Oprah Winfrey and Viola Davis honored Tyson, 95, in a video tribute exclusive to PEOPLE.

“Cicely Tyson, throughout your incomparable career, you’ve chosen to bring to life women of hope, determination, grit and grace because that is who you are,” Winfrey, 66, said in the video. “Your integrity is impeccable.”

“So I thank you for not just paving the way for me and every other black woman who dared to have a career in entertainment, but being the way,” Winfrey added.

Davis, who worked with Tyson during a mashup of How To Get Away With Murder and Scandal, said, “You have made it possible for girls like me, even girls who are not girls of color, but especially black girls, you’ve allowed us to be seen and you’ve allowed us to feel worthy.”

Throughout her decades long career in Hollywood, Tyson has appeared in 94 films and TV shows including roles in The Help, Fried Green Tomatoes and Diary of a Mad Black Woman.

In 2013, she won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Carrie Watts in the play The Trip to Bountiful, and made history in 2018 as the first black woman to receive an honorary Oscar.