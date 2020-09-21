Succession Star Sarah Snook Shows Off a Homemade Tin-Foil Trophy at 2020 Emmys

Sarah Snook was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Succession, which won the Emmy for outstanding drama series

Sarah Snook made sure she didn't go home (or stay home!) empty-handed.

On Sunday, during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, the Succession actress, 32, bestowed herself with her very own homemade tin-foil statuette, which she displayed during the broadcast. Snook appeared during the awards show, like many other nominees, from home during the socially distanced, virtual ceremony.

The star — who plays Siobhan "Shiv" Roy on the HBO series — was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama, a category win that ultimately went to Ozark star Julia Garner for the second year in the row. It was Snook's first Emmy nomination.

"Okay, well, I guess I'll 'leave meeting,'" Snook said in a clip shared on her Instagram Story, exiting out of the Zoom call after her category was announced. "Thanks, Emmys."

"I wanna crumple it but I don't want to ruin your artistry," she said of the makeshift tin-foil Emmy Award to someone off-camera.

Congratulating Garner, 26, Snook took a selfie with the homemade trophy — promising to send it to her. "Congrats @juliagarnerofficial!!!! I'll put this in the post for you!!" she wrote.

Succession ended up taking home several major awards during the ceremony, including accolades for directing, writing, lead actor (Jeremy Strong) and for outstanding drama series. "Congrats on best show Succession #emmys," Snook wrote on her Instagram Story.

During his acceptance speech for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, Snook's costar, Strong, got emotional, sharing the award with costar Brian Cox, who plays the show's intimidating patriarch.

"I've got to thank some people who have been there for me and believed in me when something like this felt basically impossible," he began, going on to thank a list of people including his wife and parents.

"I read a poem by Stephen Dunn that said, 'All I ever wanted was a book so good I'll be finishing it for the rest of my life,'" Strong, 41, added. "This job was that, for me. Jesse Armstrong, I owe this to you, Brian Cox, I share this with you. Thank you so much."

Earlier in the evening, Snook's costar Nicholas Braun gave fans an update on when they can expect the next season of Succession. Speaking from his New York City apartment during E!'s Emmys pre-show on Sunday, the 32-year-old actor shared that season 3 will be coming in the “next year.”

“I think we're going to start hopefully in a few months, hopefully by the end of the year,” he continued, referring to when the cast will resume working on the show. “And then we'll get it going.”