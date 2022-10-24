Entertainment TV 'Succession' Sets Spring 2023 Return Date with Intense New Teaser: 'New Gen Roys' The first look teases a "rebel alliance" amongst the Roy family siblings as they prepare to go up against their powerful father By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 24, 2022 01:24 PM Share Tweet Pin Email HBO has unveiled its very first look at Succession's fourth season — and it's safe to say that things get pretty dramatic. In a new teaser, Brian Cox's patriarch character Logan Roy expresses disdain over the ongoing drama encompassing his powerful family. "Everything I try to do, people turn against me," Logan says. "I'm a hundred feet tall. These people are pygmies." Succession Fans Praise Tom Wambsgans as They React to Shocking Season 3 Finale: 'Love This Show' An official description for the season teases the division to come in the Roy family after Logan's sale of Waystar Royco to tech mogul Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). "The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete," the synopsis reads. "A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed." HBO Max/YouTube The teaser highlights this narrative further through the "rebel alliance." Through this, siblings Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) are working to recruit their eldest brother Connor (Alan Ruck) to join the fight against their father. "New gen Roys," says Kendall. "We have a song to sing." Everything to Know About Succession Season 4 HBO Max/YouTube The drama appears to extend past family. At one point in the trailer, Shiv's husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) asks, "Do you wanna talk about what happened?" As fans last saw in season 3, Shiv teamed up with Kendall and Roman to block their father's sale of Waystar Royco. But Tom went behind Shiv's back and informed Logan of his children's plan. Before closing, the intense first look reveals that the new season is expected to arrive next spring. Nicholas Braun Shares His Favorite Succession Blooper (Spoiler: It Involves Wrestling with Kieran Culkin) The Jesse Armstrong-created series premiered on HBO in 2018. Since then, the drama has grown in popularity and garnered dozens of accolades. Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Juliana Canfield and Jeannie Berlin also star in the upcoming season. Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, Justin Kirk and Stephen Root will appear as guest stars. Macall Polay/HBO Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Production on season 4 began in New York City in June.