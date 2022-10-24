HBO has unveiled its very first look at Succession's fourth season — and it's safe to say that things get pretty dramatic.

In a new teaser, Brian Cox's patriarch character Logan Roy expresses disdain over the ongoing drama encompassing his powerful family.

"Everything I try to do, people turn against me," Logan says. "I'm a hundred feet tall. These people are pygmies."

An official description for the season teases the division to come in the Roy family after Logan's sale of Waystar Royco to tech mogul Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård).

"The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete," the synopsis reads. "A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

The teaser highlights this narrative further through the "rebel alliance." Through this, siblings Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) are working to recruit their eldest brother Connor (Alan Ruck) to join the fight against their father.

"New gen Roys," says Kendall. "We have a song to sing."

The drama appears to extend past family. At one point in the trailer, Shiv's husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) asks, "Do you wanna talk about what happened?"

As fans last saw in season 3, Shiv teamed up with Kendall and Roman to block their father's sale of Waystar Royco. But Tom went behind Shiv's back and informed Logan of his children's plan.

Before closing, the intense first look reveals that the new season is expected to arrive next spring.

The Jesse Armstrong-created series premiered on HBO in 2018. Since then, the drama has grown in popularity and garnered dozens of accolades.

Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Juliana Canfield and Jeannie Berlin also star in the upcoming season. Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, Justin Kirk and Stephen Root will appear as guest stars.

Production on season 4 began in New York City in June.