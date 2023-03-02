'Succession' 's Roys Are at War — with Themselves and the World — in Final Season Trailer: 'Let's Blow It Up'

All of your favorite Succession anti-heroes are back on screen — each with their own quest for revenge and/or domination.

HBO shared the trailer for the show's fourth and final season on Thursday, giving more insight to where each member of the Roy family stands after season 3's shocking betrayal.

The three youngest Roys' most recent act of treachery against their CEO father Logan (Brian Cox) left Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) on the outs at Waystar Royco. Meanwhile cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) and Shiv's husband, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), are in the inner circle — for now.

Naturally the Roy heirs are looking for no paths to take back power, with Kendall telling his siblings: "We were cut out behind our backs, but there's a shape for things for us." He goes back to old strategies, suggesting they bring in fair-weather frenemies in the media world — or as he calls them, "death-wrestling ogres."

Shiv asks, "Excited to get into this knife fight?"

"Let's blow it up," says Kendall.

Claudette Barius/HBO

No play or humiliation is too small for Logan to visit on his children. When he flies off in a helicopter, leaving them in his dust, Kendall notes in resignation, "It's dad."

He adds philosophically, "You know, in Buddhism, sometimes your greatest tormentor can also be your most perceptive teacher."

Roman shoots off a deadpan dig at his older brother: "Hey Buddha, nice Tom Fords."

Macall Polay/HBO

And though Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) seems to be on Logan's badside as she calls him "a barbarian," she too might have an in thanks to her strange, boundary-crossing connection with Roman.

At one point, Logan tells Roman he's looking for a "fire breather" to ignite the company's deal with capricious tech whiz Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). He adds to Roman: "I need you."

Whether Logan's choice to enlist Roman at that moment is just a convenient manipulation remains to be seen, but he's certainly more bluntly brutal with the rest of his children. "I love you, but you are not serious people, he tells Shiv, Kendall and Connor (Alan Ruck).

Of course, the harsh words aren't entirely surprising from someone that Greg earlier described as "terrifyingly moseying — like if Santa Claus was a hitman."

Later, Greg also seems to warn Tom of a "kill list" Logan has laid out — though the names of his sworn enemies are not yet known.

Macall B. Polay/HBO

There also glimpses of what's to come as Connor continues his embarrassing attempt at a presidential run. Logan's oldest son continues to claim that his "steady" 1 percent of the voter base means he has potential as a candidate — though when he tells Greg a rival might squeeze his grip on that sliver of the populace, Greg asks innocently, "Squeezed down? From one? 'Cause, that's the lowest number."

The trailer builds up to a fever pitch, concluding with Logan doing what he does best — screaming like a god of war.

"I'm gonna build something bigger, faster, wilder," he tells a packed room of Waystar Royco employees. "I wanna kill the opposition. Cut their throats! We are pirates!"

The room roars with applause and cheers of "Logan! Logan! Logan!"

He is, after all, "L to the O-G."

David Russell/HBO

Succession season 4 premieres March 26 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.