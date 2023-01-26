'Succession' Premiere Date Set as Tom Doubts His Fate and a Roy Sibling Alliance Forms in Season 4 Trailer

It's not all smooth sailing for the Roy family.

After Succession's shocking season 3 finale, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) is already trying to figure out if he's safe at Waystar Royco. The season 4 trailer is finally here — with a little insight on where the family's players stand after the heartless season 3 betrayal.

The trailer opens with the Roy family kids — entirely estranged from father Logan Roy (Brian Cox). When asked to give their father a call, the three siblings debate. "Well, is he apologizing?" asks Shiv (Sarah Snook).

Meanwhile, Logan and Tom are continuing to plot their ultimate business move — one that leaves the fate of Tom and Shiv's marriage in the balance. "What would happen," Tom begins when Logan interjects, "If you and Shiv were to bust up?"

"We'll always be good, right?" Tom asks. Logan gives a noncommittal response, "If we're good, we're good," he says.

Macall B. Polay/HBO

The three siblings — Shiv, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) — appear to hatch a plan of their own, with Shiv coldly noting, "This is not about getting back at dad, but if it hurts him, it doesn't bother me."

And, as always, the drama just might find a family wedding — as Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) appears to tie the knot with Willa Ferreya (Justine Lupe).

The official season 4's description from HBO reads: "The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

David Russell/HBO

A reminder about how, exactly, season 3 of Succession ended: The scheming Roy siblings were ready to rise up — only to be outplayed (once again) by Logan who was in cahoots, in a surprising twist, with Tom.

"Shiv is just in this shock of what has just happened. Her mom has abandoned them. Her dad has done the dirty on them and then she sees her husband do the same thing," Snook told The Hollywood Reporter of the dramatic ending. "It's like, 'F--- me. I can't trust a single person.'"

If the season 4 trailer is any consolation, Shiv may find trust, or at least an even scrappier alliance, with her siblings.

Seasons 1–3 of Succession are streaming now on HBO Max ahead of the season 4 March 26 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.