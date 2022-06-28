Between the plot and returning cast members, here's what to know about Succession season 4

Everything to Know About Succession Season 4

Press the suits, polish the sunglasses, and assemble the boardroom because production for Succession season 4 has officially commenced!

It's been nearly six months since HBO's hit series wrapped season 3 in December after making its highly-anticipated return to TV on Oct. 17 following a two-year hiatus.

Now, there's even more drama and family feuding to look forward to as the Roy family reunites for round four.

Recently, the cable network revealed some key details about what to expect from the upcoming season, including who from the sparring billionaire family are reprising their roles.

Series creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong executive produces with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.

Keep scrolling for everything we know so far about Succession season 4, including the plot, returning cast members, and more.

What will Succession season 4 be about?

succession season 2 Credit: hbo

Along with the announcement that Succession season 4 is underway, HBO released an outline that details how the new season will follow the events of December's shocking finale.

The season four logline reads: "The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

Which cast members are returning to Succession season 4?

HBO's "Succession" Season 3 Premiere Kieran Culkin and J. Smith-Cameron with some of their Succession costars | Credit: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Others stars returning include: Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin.

Additional cast members are slated to join the cast and will be announced at a later date.

When did production for Succession season 4 begin?

On June 27, HBO announced that production for Succession season 4 has officially begun filming in New York City. The cable network shared a photo of the slate alongside the news on social media.

How many episodes will Succession season 4 have?

HBO confirmed that the new season will be 10 episodes long.

When will Succession season 4 premiere?

First Time Golden Globe Nominees Credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO