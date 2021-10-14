We've created the ultimate Succession refresher (with hints about the new season from the cast!) so you're ready to watch the season 3 debut on HBO Oct. 17

Ahead of Succession's Season 3 Premiere, Catch Up on Where We Left Off

Cue the Succession theme song — the show's long-awaited third season is almost here.

The HBO hit series Succession is returning to TV after two years, and we're so ready (and maybe a little nervous) to welcome the Roys back into our homes on Oct. 17.

The drama, the money and the crimes are sure to continue with the show's third season, so we're here to remind you where we last left off, as well as share some hints at what the sparring billionaire family has in store for round three.

The Emmy-award-winning show takes the most cutthroat, cruelest parts of the media and political worlds and merges them all under one (really expensive) roof. Head of the house? Logan Roy (Brian Cox) –– the family's often scheming and occasionally sinister patriarch and leader of Waystar Royco, an empire that spans TV, movies, news, cruises and even rockets.

As previewed in the trailer, season 3 picks up right after the shock waves of season 2's finale: with Kendall's surprise betrayal of his dad — whom he publicly blamed for a major company scandal, rather than falsely taking the fall himself as Logan wanted. (Remember when he turned on his father, calling him a "malignant presence, a bully and a liar" at that super-packed press conference in the end of season 2? Same vibe.)

"It's almost continuous from where we left off in season two," Cox told Reuters. "That means that the potential is enormous, but also at the same time that the road is precise."

Though the cast is tight-lipped about any particular plot points, Cox recently told The Hollywood Reporter this season promises to be spectacular.

"I nearly fell off my chair because he never tells you about the next series," Cox said about learning from creator Jesse Armstrong how the story will play out. "We never knew from episode to episode what was going to happen. But then he told me. And it's jolly thrilling. That's all I can say."

Need a refresher before Season 3 kicks off? Here's where the family was last we saw them (and consider yourself warned, there are spoilers for the first two seasons ahead):

Kendall Roy

It seems that — and not for the first time! — Kendall is again trying to do anything he can to both claim his 80-year-old father's throne and gain his respect ... while also being subjected to the patriarch's various power moves. That's the pattern we see throughout both seasons 1 and 2. Kendall's desperate, deeply insecure persona (combined with an endless identity crisis) drives his ambition for both personal and professional validation.

With Logan still holding the knowledge that Kendall was responsible for someone's death — a mess Logan cleaned up at the end of season 1 — Kendall becomes a good soldier for the family business throughout much of season 2, right up until the final episode.

Logan tells him he must fall on his sword to help preserve the company's reputation, and Kendall seems to agree. But then he gives his brutally candid evaluation of his father at the press conference in the finale.

Daddy's "No. 1 boy" may have proclaimed, "My father's reign ends today," but it's unlikely Logan would ever truly let him have the upper hand.

Logan

The season 2 finale shows an enigmatic expression (is it a sly smirk?) creeping across Logan's face as his son sells him out, which raises questions about Logan's true motivations.

Between legal and congressional authorities coming after his company, angry shareholders demanding answers and his traitorous offspring (among his other kids), Logan is not going down without a fight. To quote him in the season 3 trailer, he's about to go "full f------ beast."

Roman

Roman, who has long been a professional black sheep compared to Kendall and their sister, is torn between joining his brother's coup and trying to gain his father's respect. His attempts to impress Logan might not always be great (who can forget the backfiring rocket launch that exploded on takeoff in season 1?), but he has proven himself in more recent episodes, including a hostage negotiation in Turkey.

Shiv

Shiv, on the other hand, initially tries to distance herself from Royco and her family's machinations with a series of jobs in the political world — including eventually becoming a key adviser for liberal presidential candidate Gil Eavis.

But in season 2, her father pulls her back into the fold after privately offering her the top job (only to take it back later, of course).

Lacking a Plan B, Shiv is left with no choice but to play the game on her father's terms. She is also an influential voice in the decision to make Kendall the fall guy.

Will she place her trust in her backstabbing father? Or will she side with her brother, with whom she has competed? And what will happen with her rocky marriage to Tom?

Connor

Logan's eldest son, Connor, technically still maintains a career separate from Royco and from Logan, unlike his siblings. But he has had very mixed success: By the end of season 2, after bankrolling his girlfriend's play and launching a laughable political campaign, he is deep in debt and shamelessly asking his dad for a "little hundred mil."

To that, he's greeted with this response: "Everybody thinks you're a joke and you're f------ embarrassing me."

Although he tries to dig himself out of his hole and gain his father's respect, Connor is seen — both by his family and many at home — as one of the show's most hapless schemers (a trend that'll most likely continue in season 3).

And while we patiently await Succession's season 3 premiere, we'll be over here scheming our plot predictions until then!