HBO’s popular drama Succession will return in the fall, two years after season 2 ended

Succession Season 3 Premiering on HBO This Fall: Watch the First Look Teaser

The long-awaited third season of Succession is almost here.

On Tuesday, HBO announced that season 3 of the popular series will premiere this fall, two years after season 2 wrapped. The streaming service also released a first look trailer, teasing all the drama that's to come for the ultra-rich Roy family and their media conglomerate.

As fans recall, the last season ended with Jeremy Strong's Kendall Roy leading an ambush against family patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

"You are Kendall Roy," Strong tells himself in a mirror at the start of the new teaser. "You are f------ Kendall Roy."

Kendall then heads into the office — where his presence is clearly awaited. "Is it true? He's on his way?" Sarah Snook's Siobhan Roy says as Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) adds, "I don't see him yet, with his stupid walk."

"No drama, we're good," Kendall says once he arrives, though Logan doesn't seem to agree: "I'm gonna f------ kill him," he says.

"The revolution will be televised," Kendall says as he pumps his fist in the air.

"He's our dad, but he was going to send me to jail," he later tells his siblings of Logan. "He'd do the same to all of us."

Meanwhile, Siobhan seems to be fighting her own internal battle. "Shiv, are you okay?" lawyer Lisa Arthur (Sanaa Lathan) asks her before dad Logan inquires, "Are you part of this family or not?"

"If I back you against dad, you would need to let me take over," she then tells Roman, who responds, "Woah, Nelly."

In the next cut, fan-favorite cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) complains, "Everyone's going to battle in armor and I'm sitting here exposed."

"Logan is going to fire a million poisonous spiders down your dickie," Matthew Macfadyen's Tom Wambsgans tells him.

"That sounds, like, kinda dramatic Tom," a nervous Greg quips.

The teaser concludes with a phone conversation between Logan and Kendall's assistant, Jess Jordan (Juliana Canfield).

"You tell him I'm going to grind his f------ bones to make my bread," Logan tells her, and she relays the message to Kendall.

"Okay tell him that I'm going to run up off the f------ beanstalk," Kendall retorts — soliciting only laughter from his dad.

"He's kind of laughing, but not like, nice laughing," Jess says as the clip comes to a close.