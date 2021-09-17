Get a sneak peek at drama surrounding the ultra-rich Roy family in the trailer for the upcoming third season of Succession

Succession Season 3 Gets Official October Release Date on HBO — Watch the Latest Trailer

Succession season 3 is almost here — and it looks like the Roy family will be feuding more than ever.

On Friday, HBO released the latest trailer for the long-awaited third season of the drama series alongside an official premiere date of Oct. 17. The show follows family patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) as he struggles to maintain his grip on his media conglomerate and his adult children wrestle for control.

"I dropped a bomb, the whole world is watching for my next move," Logan's son Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) begins in the new clip before his cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) informs him that he's "the number one trending topic ahead of tater tots."

"My family have disappeared," Logan says in the next clip. "I need to know where everyone is and what everyone's thinking."

Kendall, determined to take down his father, then sits down with sister Siobhan "Shiv" Roy (Sarah Snook) amid the conflict.

"There he is, the little man that started this big war," Shiv tells Kendall, who replies, "Right now I'm the real you."

"Sure and I'm the real you," she says. "You sound deranged."

"We're going to lose the company, we're going to lose the f------ company today," Shiv later laments, before her husband Tom admits, "Investigation's looking pretty bad."

"I'm focused on not going to jail," fan-favorite Greg tells Tom, who throws a few pills on his desk and says, "Logan says we have to take these. Cyanide pills."

As Greg returns with silence and a stunned look, Tom deadpans, "It's a mint, you doofus."

Another one of Logan's sons, Roman (Kieran Culkin) is shown sitting in a dark bar with a companion, who asks, "When will your father die? With due respect. Obviously."

"Obviously, hugely looking forward to my father dying," Roman replies.

"Roman is a knucklehead, Shiv is a fake and Kenny is screwy," the eldest Roy child, Connor (Alan Ruck), tells Logan as he tries to appeal to him. "I've seen more than any of them."

"This life is not for everyone. It's a number on a piece of paper. It's a fight for a knife in the mud," Logan says before the clip turns to a scene of him on the phone with Kendall.

"I'm a good guy, I'm better than you," Kendall tells Logan, who then throws his phone into the street.

"We'll f------ beast them, we'll go full f------ beast," he concludes.