Succession's Sarah Snook Misses Critics Choice Awards After Positive COVID Test: 'She's Fine'

Sarah Snook's Succession costar Kieran Culkin revealed her bout with COVID-19 while speaking with press backstage at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

Sarah Snook has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 34-year-old actress was not in attendance at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday evening, where she received the best supporting actress award for her role in HBO's Succession, due to the diagnosis, PEOPLE can confirm.

While speaking with press backstage at the awards event, Snook's costar Kieran Culkin revealed her bout with COVID-19. "She tested positive for COVID this morning. ... She just won an award, she's fine," Culkin, 39, told media after accepting the show's best drama series award.

Added fellow castmember Brian Cox: "F--- COVID, she could have got here."

The last event that Snook attended before her positive COVID diagnosis was the Director's Guild Awards on Saturday night, Deadline reported. She attended alongside her Succession castmates.

At the Critics Choice Awards, Succession won best drama series and beat out fellow nominees, Evil, For All Mankind, The Good Fight, Pose, Squid Game, This Is Us and Yellowjackets for the coveted award.

Producer Scott Ferguson accepted the honor, giving props to "genius" showrunner Jesse Armstrong, who is "not here tonight because he's in London working on season 4, so looking forward to that." Armstrong is a "world-class human being," Ferguson added.

Speaking of the cast members on stage with him, Ferguson thanked them saying, "It's been a joy working on the show with this group with me. Even though they don't seem so nice on the show, they're really a wonderful group. Best cast and crew I've ever worked with."

Succession premiered on HBO in 2018 and follows the Roy family as they prepare for the next phase of their media conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo, amid family patriarch Logan Roy's (Cox) declining health.

Alongside Snook, Culkin and Cox, 75, the series also stars Jeremy Strong, Alan Ruck, J. Smith Cameron and Nicholas Braun.

The fan-favorite series has released three seasons so far and was renewed for a fourth in October 2021.

After their Critics Choice win, the Succession cast joked that they were going to visit Snook instead of attend any after parties.