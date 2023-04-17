'Succession' Reveals Who Will Succeed Logan Roy at Waystar Royco After Big Season 4 Shakeup

In the fourth episode of Succession's final season, the Roy siblings butted heads while discussing who should be Waystar Royco's next leader

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

Published on April 17, 2023 12:38 PM
A photo from the production of episode 404 of “Succession”.
Photo: David M. Russell/HBO

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season 4, episode 4 of Succession.

It's time to bring Waystar Royco into a new era.

Following last week's shakeup featuring the death of Waystar Royco founder Logan Roy (Brian Cox), Sunday's episode of Succession revealed who is now in charge of the company. But the decision wasn't reached easily — and it isolated some core Roy family members.

It was decided that Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) and Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) would step up as the newest interim COOs, leaving sister Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) in the rearview. Of course, the game-changing decision was reached after the Waystar team discussed a bevy of possibilities.

Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron) was the initial interim CEO, taking over as Logan stepped down amid allegations of several corporate-related crimes. Because she has managed the role "quite successfully," Gerri believed she'd be best to usher in the company's next chapter. But practically everyone was throwing their name into the mix, including Shiv's estranged husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen).

"Were the opportunity to arise, all I would say is that if there's a ring, my hat's in, respectfully," said Tom, with Karl Muller (David Rasche) suggesting he's a "clumsy interloper" who "nobody" trusts and that the deceased Logan was "the only guy pulling" for him.

Kendall, Roman and Shiv then began discussing the matter among themselves, working to come up with a solution that benefited everyone. But the trio was pulled aside mid-convo after a list of what appeared to be Logan's wishes after death was unearthed, featuring Kendall's name seemingly listed as his successor. However, there was skepticism about whether Kendall's name was crossed out or underlined in Logan's handwritten notes.

Feeling the ultimate prize within his grasp yet again, Kendall was very much stuck on the idea of becoming the sole successor. As he discussed the possibility more with Roman and Shiv, the solution they came up with was Kendall and Roman would co-lead while Shiv would still "move ahead" with them to enact their original game plan.

Succession
Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin in 'Succession'. Claudette Barius/HBO

Also agreeing with their critique that she doesn't have the experience they do, Shiv said she needed to "wet my beak" and didn't need to "be front-facing" while helping her brothers run the company.

And though Kendall and Roman agreed they wouldn't screw over Shiv, she was immediately cut out of the plan as they geared up to present their idea to the team pre-board meeting. The team agreed "it's a good deal" for the future of the company, but Shiv was understandably dissatisfied.

With Kendall and Roman's new roles being only temporary, it doesn't mean that Shiv wouldn't have a chance to take the reins down the road — and the split role could also cause some tension between the two brothers, who were given the opportunity to craft a PR narrative that they were actually "pulling the strings" in Logan's later years.

Roman instantly said slamming their late father brought him "certain feelings of queasiness." Kendall seemingly agreed, only to later change his mind and tell comms operative Hugo Baker (Fisher Stevens) to "action that" plan on the "down low."

"The bad dad stuff, it's what he would do," Kendall said. "He'd want this, for the firm."

Brian Cox HBO Succession Season 4 - Episode 2
Macall B. Polay/HBO

Teasing what's to come for the future of Waystar Royco, Strong opened up about his character Kendall's final moments from episode 4 in a new HBO post-show featurette.

"I don't even think it's Kendall saying, 'I'm going to take the lead here,'" he said. "I think it's Kendall saying, 'Let's call this what it is. I am the lead here.'"

Creator Jesse Armstrong suggested that Kendall "does something quite Loganish, which is he's keeping his options open" because he doesn't believe the character has officially "decided that he's gonna push aside his siblings."

And even after Logan's death, Snook pointed out how the Roy family patriarch's presence has become a "theme and as a context for all emotion" this season.

"The center of gravity is sort of gone," she added. "And then, it's the three siblings and what's that dynamic between them."

Succession airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

