Succession's Nicholas Braun Reminisces About His Television Debut on Good Morning America at Age 6

"It was like chaos around me," Nicholas Braun recounted of making his onscreen debut on Good Morning America at age 6

Nicholas Braun was stealing hearts on TV long before starring on HBO's Succession.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, the Emmy Award nominee, 33, recalled his Good Morning America television debut as a kid.

In the clip, a six-year-old Braun introduced that year's Saks Fifth Avenue holiday window display, which was inspired by the William Joyce children's book Santa Calls, before interviewing the author.

"I can't believe it. I can't believe that that is me," Braun said of the adorable segment, joking that he wants to revisit his very '90s bowl cut.

Braun explained to DeGeneres, 63, that his older brother produced the segment and many others for GMA. "He wanted to really make it feel exciting and big, so he would get me a stretch limo, and it would pull up outside of my classroom," he recounted.

"So, I'd look to all the kids and I'd go, 'That's my limo outside! I'm getting in my limo now!'" Braun said. "And I'd run off and get in the limo and go to New York and film this thing, and you know, be on the street filming as a little kid. It was like chaos around me."

The New York-born actor later made his big-screen debut in the 2005 Disney movie Sky High, and he's since starred in such films as Disney's Prom, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, How to Be Single and Zola.

Braun recently opened up to British GQ about his growing recognition for playing Cousin Greg on Succession.

"I do love when people love the show," he said in June. "But if it makes me feel so much better about myself that someone said this to me, I think I need to work on my self-esteem more."

"It can be anxiety-inducing. But, at the end of the day, I've got to just try to be myself and not to judge myself. Because, you know, what can I really do?" Braun added.