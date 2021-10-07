Nicholas Braun, who stars in HBO's Succession, opened up about his relationship woes

Succession's Nicholas Braun Says He's 'Incapable' of a 'Long-Term Relationship': I 'Yearn For It'

Nicholas Braun is opening up about his relationship struggles.

During a recent interview with The New York Times, the Succession star, 33, discussed his difficulty with maintaining long-lasting romantic relationships — despite his desire for one.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I haven't really been in a long-term relationship, ever," said.

"I do yearn for it and yet I'm incapable of it," Braun continued. "I go toward it and then I hit a wall where I'm like, I can't go farther into this. I've got to exit."

Nicholas Braun Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Though the actor hasn't had much success, he's keeping a positive mindset on his romantic life and staying patient.

"I do believe it'll happen at the right time with the right person. Until then, it's fun to meet people and see what works," he said.

Braun told the Times that he's "fascinated by romance and courting another human," and is channeling his interest in his latest personal project, which he describes as a "relationship traumedy."

But until he meets his special someone, the actor is focused on his role in Succession ahead of the season 3 premiere. Braun plays fan-favorite Cousin Greg on the popular HBO drama, which earned him his first Emmy nomination last year for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

Nicholas Braun Credit: HBO

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Braun said he incorporates a portion of himself into his character on the show.

"I pick a bunch of traits that are me trying too hard or feeling uncomfortable in a room, or wanting to speak up but I don't quite get permission, so it comes out in a weird way," he said.

"Maybe I'm attracted to roles that feel therapeutic," he continued. "I get to look at these parts of myself and ask, Why do I do that? How do I amplify that in a fun way?"

Last month, HBO released the latest trailer for the upcoming season. Succession follows family patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) as he struggles to maintain his grip on his media conglomerate and his adult children wrestle for control.