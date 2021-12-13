Succession Fans Praise Tom Wambsgans as They React to Shocking Season 3 Finale: 'Love This Show'

"This season belongs to Tom Wambsgans," one Succession fan wrote on Twitter, in response to the shocking season 3 finale of the hit HBO show

This article contains major spoilers from the season 3 finale of Succession

Succession just gave viewers their own version of "The Red Wedding" — and fans had plenty of thoughts about the epic finale.

The hit HBO drama ended season 3 with a lavish Italian wedding, an attempted coup and a marital betrayal. Many were shocked to see Tom Wambsgans, the subservient husband of Waystar RoyCo heiress Siobhan "Shiv" Roy, come out as a victor in the family's chess game.

While at their mother Lady Caroline's (Harriet Walter) wedding, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) discover their father Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) plans to merge Waystar RoyCo with GoJo, jeopardizing their succession. Shiv calls Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) to let him know their plan to use her dad's deteriorating health against him and get the board to veto his sell — but Tom has plans of his own, giving Logan a heads-up and subsequently keeping himself and Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) in the patriarch's good graces.

"This season belongs to Tom Wamsgans [sic]," one viewer wrote on Twitter, as another posted: "It's Tom & Greg's world and we're just living in it!"

"Are we acknowledging the capital L Love Tom has for Greg??" wrote actor George Hahn, referring to the unique ongoing friendship between the characters, which Tom has even compared to Roman emperor Nero and his husband Sporus, who he had castrated before marrying him.

Tom, who has even prepared to go to prison to save the company, made it clear where his allegiance lies after playing the long game throughout season 3. As Shiv continued to dismiss her husband's concerns, he continued to prove himself indispensable to Logan, even helping him use the bathroom in one episode.

"And THAT'S why you're even a tiny bit nice to your husband when he's worried about prison," The New Yorker's Emily Nussbaum wrote.

"Tell Shiv. I want her to know it was me," another fan wrote with an image of Tom on the phone, referring to the now-iconic Game of Thrones line.

Others praised Snook's acting in the final scene, as she realized she was betrayed by the most important men in her life. "This moment will forever haunt me as a woman and this s— didn't even happen to me! Shiv will never recover from this!!!" one fan wrote, posting images of the scene.

"Tom giving Shiv the kiss of death. I f— love this show. Matthew McFayden better get that Emmy," another viewer posted, as another raved: "All the #Emmys for the cast of @succession."