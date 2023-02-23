'Succession' Ending on HBO After Upcoming Fourth Season

The Roy family will be soon be saying their final goodbyes.

Succession, the Emmy Award-winning HBO series, will be coming to an end after its upcoming fourth season.

Series creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong revealed the news in an interview with the New Yorker, explaining, "There's a promise in the title of Succession. I've never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I've been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?"

"I got together with a few of my fellow-writers before we started the writing of season four, in about November, December, 2021, and I sort of said, 'Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?'" Armstrong continued. "And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference."

Armstrong added: "The ending needs to work on its own merits ... I hope that no one ever thinks that we are outstaying our welcome—that we're going to do a dud season, or be stretching it out. I hope those concerns never occur to people."

When contacted by PEOPLE, HBO had no statement, but confirmed that the New Yorker's story was accurate.

News of the show's end comes after star Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall Roy, spoke with GQ on Feb. 21, where he revealed how he's jealous of his peers who have worked on multiple projects and didn't have to focus on one particular show the way he has.

He told the outlet he envies "that freedom to just shoot yourself out of some different cannons. Sometimes Kendall feels like the same cannon over and over again."

He also looked ahead to the show's eventual end, saying, "When I was younger, I saw the future in the crosshairs. I don't feel that anymore. There is a feeling of 'Now what?' that I don't have the answer to."

"It will feel like a death, in a way," he added of saying goodbye to Kendall Roy.

His comments then prompted speculation from fans, who wondered if Succession would officially be coming to an end after the upcoming fourth season.

Speculation also arose in September 2022 after fellow star Brian Cox, who plays family patriarch Logan Roy, revealed that "no one's had their contracts renewed" for a fifth season.

"Who knows how long it will go on? We don't want it to overstay its welcome," he told the U.K.'s Sunday Times at the time. "That will not happen with our show."

Succession premiered on HBO in 2018 and follows the Roy family as they prepare for the next phase of their media conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo, amid Logan's declining health.

The series — which also stars Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, J. Smith Cameron, Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen — has released three seasons so far and was renewed for a fourth in October 2021.

A year later, the network released an official teaser for Succession season 4, giving viewers a 40-second glimpse at what's to come in the new season.

Dominance was displayed by Cox's Logan Roy throughout the video, as a voiceover of his narration was heard plotting his next move over the quick, yet powerful pictures of his kids uniting as the "rebel alliance." Fan-favorite Cousin Greg (Braun) enjoying a celebratory moment was also featured in the clip.

In January 2023, the network released another, slightly longer teaser trailer for the fourth season, which will comprise of 10 episodes. It revealed that Tom (Macfadyen) and Shiv (Snook)'s marriage might be collateral damage in the fight for company power. Meanwhile, Connor Roy (Ruck) and Willa Ferreya (Justine Lupe) decide to tie the knot.

Over the course of its three seasons, Succession has been critically acclaimed, winning multiple Golden Globes, Primetime Emmys and SAG Awards.

Season 4 of Succession will premiere on March 26 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, and the first three seasons are currently available to stream on HBO Max.