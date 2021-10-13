Succession Cast Members Speculate How the Roy Family Would Endure Quarantine Together: 'Death!'

"I wonder who would die first?" Succession star Sarah Snook jokes ahead of the Season 3 premiere

While the stars of the hit drama Succession had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be for the best that the Roy family will not have to undergo lockdown on the HBO series.

At the Season 3 premiere event, held at New York City's American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, many of the stars –– including Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck and Jeremy Strong –– mused on how the embattled family would get along if they all had to quarantine together.

"Maybe there was a moment in time when we might have explored [COVID-19] on the show. I think Jesse [Armstrong, Succession's creator] has really unerring instincts, so we didn't explore that on the show [in the end]," Strong, who plays Kendall Roy, tells PEOPLE.

However, when asked about the prospect of the Roys having to endure lockdown together, he jokes, "I would get the f out of there as quickly as possible."

He adds, "I always imagined like Greg [Hirsch, played by Nicholas Braun] and Tom [Wambsgans, portrayed by Matthew Macfadyen] talking about masks, what kind of masks they were gonna wear, I thought that would be funny. But no, this family would kill each other."

Snook, who plays Kendall's sister Shiv, agrees.

"Can you imagine that? Ah, like what are they gonna do? Play like Jenga or Clue or poker? It would be like, I wonder who would die first? I can't imagine," she says. "Family holidays would have been bad enough for the Roys, but at least they had access to get out, an exit point."

Ruck, who plays older half-brother Connor Roy, has one word on what could happen during a Roy family quarantine: "Death!"

Only Macfadyen offers a (somewhat) differing view. "Oh my god. I think it would be really lovely and harmonious," he says jokingly. "Everyone would bond, I think that would be really lovely, really sweet. Maybe that will be an episode."

Succession follows the Roy family as they prepare for the next phase of their media conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo, amid family patriarch Logan's (Brian Cox) declining health.

Following the cliffhanger-filled conclusion of the Emmy Award-winning show's sophomore run in October 2019, Season 3 began filming in New York City last fall, before being teased with an explosive trailer this summer.