'Succession' 's Big Fakeout: Why One Actor Showed Up to Film Their Own Character's Funeral Scene

The Internet is abuzz with one giant Succession death, and HBO went to extreme lengths to make sure the plot twist didn't leak early. One actor even showed up to his own (character's) funeral in costume — and filmed a fake scene.

Brian Cox revealed he was in attendance at Logan Roy's funeral … even though he was Logan Roy. "I did actually turn up for the funeral," he told Deadline. "On my funeral day, they were going to do a scene with me, a fake scene with me at the church, so, just to throw people off the scent."

So, Cox, 76, was there — dressed as Logan — and ready to shoot a scene that would never air on the show … one that saw him alive. That day of set, though, the crew ran out of time to shoot a fakeout scene.

"The one thing they didn't need to do was to have a fake scene with Logan Roy that wouldn't even be in the show, anyway," Cox said. "So, I was on my way to do the scene, to go up to the church, I can't remember where the church was, uptown, and what happened was, I was about to do that, and then they called me and said, you don't need to come in now."

But Cox showed up anyway. "I said, look, I'm coming in, because I know there's going to be a whole lot of paparazzi there, and they're going to be wondering what that funeral is," he explained.

"I am coming in. So, I said to my driver, I said, Joe, let's go, we're going," he added. "So, and as soon as I got out of the car, there were paparazzi shooting me left, right and center, and therefore, they thought, Logan's at the funeral, what is he doing?"

It may be because of Cox's visit to the set that Logan's death didn't leak before Succession season 4 premiered.

Sunday night's episode showed the wild turn — which leaves the fate of the Roy family, and the ownership of the Waystar Royco company, in limbo. The season began with a sibling alliance, and plans to take their father down for good. What fans — and the Roy siblings — didn't expect was a premature death early in the final season.

