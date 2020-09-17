Stumptown Not Moving Forward with Season 2 Due to Production Delays Caused by Coronavirus Pandemic

Stumptown is the latest show to be impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ABC crime drama, which stars Cobie Smulders as a private investigator, has been canceled despite being renewed for a second season earlier this year.

The studio behind the show, ABC Signature, plans to find it a new home at another outlet, according to Deadline, who first reported the news.

The publication reported that production delays caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic played a significant role in the show's cancellation and timing issues made it impossible for its second season to premiere in the fall as previously scheduled.

Image zoom Jake Johnson and Cobie Smulders in Stumptown Evans Ward/ABC

Based on Greg Rucka's graphic novel series of the same name, Stumptown also starred Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez, Camryn Manheim and Michael Ealy.

Stumptown joins Netflix's The Society and I Am Not Okay With This as series that have been canceled due to coronavirus-related issues.

"We've made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This," Netflix said in a statement last month. "We're disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators, including: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all the writers, casts, and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world.

Other shows that have met a similar fate include USA Network's Evel and TruTV's I'm Sorry.