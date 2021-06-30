Stuart Damon, Known for His Decades-Long Role on General Hospital, Dead at 84

Stuart Damon, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his decades on the long-running soap opera General Hospital, has died, PEOPLE can confirm. He was 84.

The actor had been struggling with renal failure, Damon's son Christopher told ABC7.

Damon first began his career on the stage, performing in shows on and Off Broadway. Some of his credits included The Boys From Syracuse, Irma La Douce and Do I Hear a Waltz?. He also starred in West End productions of Charlie Girl and Man of Magic.

His screen debut came in 1962, with an appearance on the police drama series Naked City.

He gained notoriety after being cast as the prince in Roger and Hammerstein's Cinderella, the 1965 TV movie that famously starred Lesley Ann Warren.

His first recurring role on television came in 1968, when he starred as Craig Stirling in The Champions.

In 1977, Damon landed the role of Dr. Alan Quartermaine on General Hospital. He was nominated for seven Daytime Emmys for his portrayal of the physician, finally winning for best supporting actor in 1999.

From 1999 to 2001, Damon reprised the role of Dr. Quartermaine for the spinoff series Port Charles. He had a prominent role on General Hospital until his character's death in 2007, but continued to appear sporadically until 2013.

He had stints on other popular daytime soap opera as well, including Days of Our Lives and As the World Turns. He also had guest roles on Fantasy Island, Hotel, Diagnosis Murder, and The New Mike Hammer.