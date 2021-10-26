Stu Billett, People's Court Creator, Dies at 85: 'Remarkable Man'

Stu Billett, creator of The People's Court, has died. He was 85.

The Instagram account for the popular show confirmed the news, sharing a heartfelt tribute to the late producer.

"To our loyal viewers and fans of The People's Court, it is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the passing of the show's creator and executive producer, Stu Billett. Stu was kind and a remarkable man who made a great impact on the lives of so many. He will be missed tremendously," the post read.

The legendary TV producer died on Friday, Oct. 22 of natural causes in Los Angeles, Deadline and TMZ reported. He was surrounded by family.

Billett is survived by his wife of more than 40 years as well as children and grandchildren, according to Deadline.

In 1981, Billett and his producing partner Ralph Edwards launched The People's Court, which starred Judge Joseph Warner. The original series, which ran from 1981 to 1993, was the first court-based reality series and is believed to have paved the way for other arbitration shows.

Stu Billet Judge Marilyn Milian, Stu Billett | Credit: The People’s Court/Facebook

For his work as executive producer, Billett earned four Daytime Emmy awards.

The People's Court was later revived in 1997 and currently stars Judge Marilyn Milian as she resolves "complicated cases with a straightforward approach and offers sound legal knowledge to all of the litigants that appear before her."