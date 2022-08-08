'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Car Crash While Filming Race for Series: 'Devastating'

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America driver Ryan Fellows has tragically died after being involved in a car accident. He was 41.

The Discovery series' official Twitter account confirmed the sad news on Monday, writing in a tweet, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows."

"We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss," the tweet continued.

The crash happened early Sunday morning outside of Las Vegas, Nevada, while Fellows was driving in a race airing in an episode later that day, according to TMZ, who was first to break the news.

After reportedly losing control of his gold Nissan 240Z, the car rolled over and caught fire near the finish line. Though onlookers attempted to help, they were ultimately unable to pull him from the vehicle in time, the outlet reported.

Reps at Discovery did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

As fans and loved ones began to mourn, a GoFundMe page was launched Sunday to help provide for the driver's family, which includes wife Liz, son Josiah, 18, and daughter Olivia, 10.

"Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road 'warrior' in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars and business in sales/advertising. He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him. The only thing he loved more than these efforts and achievements were his family," the page reads.

"The family will need help with the next steps of grief and living life after losing the heart and soul of their beautiful family," continues the GoFundMe, which has raised over $8,900 in just 1 day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America debuted on Discovery in 2020 and features eight street-racing teams from across the country competing for $100,000 and the title of "Fastest in America."

Fellows' death is not the first time the Street Outlaws family has lost a cast member.

In September 2020, Christopher "Kentucky" Ellis was found dead in his home at the age of 39. An incident report obtained by PEOPLE stated that Ellis' body was found by authorities beside a liquor bottle and a syringe "with a small amount of dark liquid inside it consistent with heroin."

Ellis was originally a cast member on the first season of Street Outlaws and continued to make appearances as a mechanic on the show until 2018.

Additionally, earlier this year, Street Outlaws star JJ Da Boss and his wife, Tricia, were involved in a wreck while filming the show. Tricia was reportedly injured and later hospitalized, per TMZ.