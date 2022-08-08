'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Car Crash While Filming Race for Series: 'Devastating'

The 41-year-old star of the Discovery series was described in a GoFundMe page as an "avid car enthusiast" and "the heart and soul" of his family

By
Published on August 8, 2022 03:47 PM
Ryan Fellows, ‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member, Dies in Crash at 41. Credit: Discovery
Ryan Fellows. Photo: Discovery

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America driver Ryan Fellows has tragically died after being involved in a car accident. He was 41.

The Discovery series' official Twitter account confirmed the sad news on Monday, writing in a tweet, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows."

"We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss," the tweet continued.

The crash happened early Sunday morning outside of Las Vegas, Nevada, while Fellows was driving in a race airing in an episode later that day, according to TMZ, who was first to break the news.

After reportedly losing control of his gold Nissan 240Z, the car rolled over and caught fire near the finish line. Though onlookers attempted to help, they were ultimately unable to pull him from the vehicle in time, the outlet reported.

Reps at Discovery did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

As fans and loved ones began to mourn, a GoFundMe page was launched Sunday to help provide for the driver's family, which includes wife Liz, son Josiah, 18, and daughter Olivia, 10.

"Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road 'warrior' in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars and business in sales/advertising. He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him. The only thing he loved more than these efforts and achievements were his family," the page reads.

"The family will need help with the next steps of grief and living life after losing the heart and soul of their beautiful family," continues the GoFundMe, which has raised over $8,900 in just 1 day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America debuted on Discovery in 2020 and features eight street-racing teams from across the country competing for $100,000 and the title of "Fastest in America."

Fellows' death is not the first time the Street Outlaws family has lost a cast member.

In September 2020, Christopher "Kentucky" Ellis was found dead in his home at the age of 39. An incident report obtained by PEOPLE stated that Ellis' body was found by authorities beside a liquor bottle and a syringe "with a small amount of dark liquid inside it consistent with heroin."

Ellis was originally a cast member on the first season of Street Outlaws and continued to make appearances as a mechanic on the show until 2018.

Additionally, earlier this year, Street Outlaws star JJ Da Boss and his wife, Tricia, were involved in a wreck while filming the show. Tricia was reportedly injured and later hospitalized, per TMZ.

Related Articles
2 Actors Dead, 6 Injured After Production Van Crashes on Set of Netflix's The Chosen One
Netflix Makes Statement on Deaths of 2 Actors in Van Crash: 'Our Thoughts Are with Their Loved Ones'
Credit: Courtesy of Baja California Institute of Culture — 2 Actors Dead, 6 Injured After Production Van Crashes on Set of Netflix's The Chosen One
2 Actors from Netflix's 'The Chosen One' Dead, 6 Injured After Production Van Crashes in Mexico
Trena Peed
N.C. Woman Whose Sons Recently Died in Car Crashes Is Mauled to Death by Pit Bulls She Was Dog Sitting
Macie Hill
8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Run Over During Performance at Utah Fourth of July Parade
Little Women: Atlanta MS. JUICY Juicy truly is the Queen of Atlanta and she’s set on taking everything in her life to the next level. Her inner circle urges her to turn her “Juicy Talk” radio show into a full-fledged TV production, but will she be up for the challenge? The evolution of her friendship with Minnie continues, but when it comes time for forgiveness, Ms. Juicy has her mind made up.
'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Shirlene 'Ms. Juicy' Pearson 'Stabilized' and in the ICU
Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton Pays Tribute to 6 Teens Killed in Car Crash in His Okla. Town: 'Unthinkable'
chance karnes
Groomsman Dies in Crash on Way to Wedding Reception a Day After His 20th Birthday: 'Rest Easy, Cowboy'
Irma Garcia, Xavier Lopez, Amerie Jo Garza
Texas School Shooting: What We Know About the Victims
Heath Freeman
'Bones' Actor Heath Freeman's Cause of Death Revealed 4 Months After His Sudden Passing at Age 41
Muriel Michael killed in the crash were Xavier Brown, 25, of Wauseon; Deklin Jankowski, 9; Aurora Michael, 7, and Riggs Brown, 1.
Ohio Mom of 3 Dead Days After Crash That Killed Her Fiancé and Kids: 'Five Beautiful Angels'
Austin Holt, Brooklyn Triplett
6 Oklahoma Girls Killed in Crash Remembered as 'Irreplaceable' and 'Amazing' by Loved Ones
Dayton Price, Hayden Underhill
2 Members of College Golf Team Who Were Critically Injured in Deadly Crash Are 'Stable and Recovering'
Leonardo Gil Fraga
TikToker and Hospital Technician Leonardo Gil Killed in Hit-and-Run After Leaving His Shift
Ms.Minnie
Police Determine Little Women Star Ashley Ross Was at Fault in Fatal Car Crash: Report
McKeon family
Mich. Father and 6-Year-Old Twins Killed in Crash: 'They Were Just Such a Beautiful Family'
Lizama Family
Ind. Father with 'Kind Heart' Killed in Head-On Car Crash That Also Injured His Wife and 2 Kids